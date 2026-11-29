After knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, the Buffalo Bills are now 10-1 and in firm control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo does have a tough stretch of games coming up, beginning with the New England Patriots in Week 13. Not only is New England a divisional rival who knows them well, but they also handed Buffalo its only loss of the season in Week 4. From there, they play the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos.

Surprisingly enough, the confidence is high for these games as the Bills' defense has been playing lights out as of late. There are concerns, however, as Josh Allen is in a bit of a slump. Allen had just 81 yards in their latest win and has five touchdowns against seven interceptions in November.

Allen said he has to play better going forward, and history suggests he will do exactly that. Over the past five seasons, Allen has had issues in November as he has 30 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions during that span. December has been a completely different story as Allen has 37 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions during the same five year span.

Josh Allen in November the last 5 seasons: 30 TD passes and 27 interceptions.



Josh Allen in December the last 5 seasons: 37 TD passes and 8 interceptions. — Anthony Marino (@AnthMarino) November 29, 2026

That's a massive change as Allen has 1.11 passing touchdowns per interception during the past five Novembers, compared to 4.63 passing touchdowns per interception in December. Allen has also seen an improvement in rushing touchdowns, as he ran the ball in 15 times during November games in 2021-2025 compared to 19 in December.

Even more encouraging is the team's record during that same span. The Bills are 11-9 in November compared to 17-4 in December. Clearly, the Bills are comfortable playing in the cold weather and have no problem taking their game to the next level.

Bills still have to overcome one major disadvantage this December

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen reacts after a play during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While history gives us confidence, there's one disadvantage the Bills have to overcome this year. After a two-game homestretch to close out November, Buffalo will be on the road for four of its final six games.

That includes three of the four games the franchise will play in December. First is a road trip to New England, followed by a showdown in Green Bay. They will host the Bears on December 19, but will again be on the road in Week 16 as they face the Broncos on Christmas Day.

If they can get through that stretch still in control of the No. 1 seed, the Bills will have all the momentum they need as they prepare for a strong playoff push.

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