Josh Allen says he felt ‘a little squirrelly’ in epic scramble vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills were able to knock off the New Orleans Saints 31-19 this past weekend, but the game was closer than the final score suggests.
During the fourth quarter, New Orleans cut the lead to 21-19 and the Bills needed an answer. They found that in Josh Allen, who ripped off a 27-yard run on third-and-four, then hit Dalton Kincaid for a game-sealing touchdown on the next snap.
Allen’s scramble went down as the highlight of the game, thanks to an epic juke that took Pete Werner out of his shoes. Allen recently broke down the play while speaking with Mark Sanchez and said he should have passed the ball to Dalton Kincaid, but felt “a little squirrely,” so he took off and ran with the ball.
While Allen didn’t see Kincaid get open on that play, he rewarded his tight end with a 28-yard score right after, making it impossible for the Saints to fight back.
Allen said he’s been trying to trust his eyes more this season and not lean so heavily on the run. That’s been evident in his performance, but as he reminded everyone this past Sunday, he can be deadly when he decides to take off.
