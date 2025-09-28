Josh Allen banishes Pete Werner to land of broken ankles on huge 4th quarter run
The New Orleans Saints have been fighting all day against the Buffalo Bills, but in the end, Josh Allen is going to do Josh Allen things.
Buffalo's best player took over in the fourth quarter after the Saints cut the lead to two points. Nursing a 21-19 lead, Allen led the Bills on a 60-yard drive in just four plays. The one that got all of Bills Mafia out of their seats, however, was a 27-yard run from Josh Allen.
Not only did the reigning MVP break a couple of tackles, but he also broke Pete Werner's ankles when he juked the linebacker out of his shoes in the middle of the field.
Allen capped off that drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass on the very next play. That time, he hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid, who made his first catch of the game.
Buffalo's defense quickly got the ball back, giving their offense a chance to ice this game and head out with a 4-0 record.
