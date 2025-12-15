Patriots' head coach explains why Buffalo Bills pay Josh Allen '$60 million'

Another MVP-level effort.

Mike Vrabel appeared in awe after Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a comeback win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots’ head coach was almost at a loss for words as he tried to explain how Allen had done it again, leading the Bills to yet another come-from-behind victory.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What makes Allen great

Still, he was able to manage to heap a bit of praise on the Buffalo gunslinger.

“Same thing everybody else sees,” said Vrabel, per a video posted by WEEI's Tom Carroll. “Six-five, 250 pounds, runs fast, hard to tackle, hard to get down on the ground. Accurate, strong arm, not giving you a dissertation on a league MVP.”

Vrabel added, “That’s why they pay him $60 million. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Allen finished the game with another incredible statistical effort, completing 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns, equating to a passer rating of 123.1. He also added 48 yards on 11 rushing attempts to help power the Bills’ offense out of some early doldrums and to their third straight comeback win.

Mike Vrabel says he doesn’t need to give us a dissertation on why Josh Allen is able to time and time again lead comeback victories:



“Same thing everybody else sees. 6’5, 250 lbs., runs fast, hard to tackle, hard to get down on the ground, accurate, strong arm. Giving you a… pic.twitter.com/kdh92jPAOi — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) December 14, 2025

Flair for the dramatic

Things weren’t always pretty for Allen and the Buffalo attack against New England.

The Bills’ quarterback began the game just 6 of 8 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown, while the Bills were outgained 285-76 as a team, averaging 3.6 yards per play over the first two quarters of play. Buffalo trailed 21-0 near the start of the second quarter and 24-7 at halftime.

But as he has done over the past several weeks, Allen, along with running back James Cook, has jump-started the offense to propel it to much-needed victories.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

MVP race

At the outset of Week 15, Allen appeared to be trailing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the race for the NFL MVP. But after Sunday’s game, many around the league have Allen as the frontrunner to take home his second straight league-wide award.

The Bills’ QB has recorded 3,083 yards passing and 22 touchdown passes, which is just 648 yards and six touchdowns away from his 2024 totals with three games remaining in the regular season. Additionally, he is just 44 yards away from his 2024 rushing total, while he has already equaled the number of touchdowns rushing he recorded a year ago.

If you had asked me before the Patriots game, or even at halftime, if Allen had any chance of claiming another MVP, I would have said no chance. But things look mighty different now after another heroic effort from Allen during Sunday’s win.

