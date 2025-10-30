Star wide receiver could fix biggest problem with Buffalo Bills' offense
If the Buffalo Bills are going to make a move at the deadline, it will likely be for a wide receiver to help a struggling passing attack, with advanced analytics indicating that the best fit is in New Orleans.
Mia Fowler and Matt Okada utilized Next Gen Stats to formulate seven trade fits ahead of the deadline, including WR Chris Olave to the Bills. The deal would help Buffalo return to their air raid style offense, taking advantage of Josh Allen's arm strength and deep ball skills.
They write, "The Josh Allen deep ball that torched defenses for several years has fallen by the wayside. On deep attempts (20+ air yards) this season, Allen is 7 of 21 with zero touchdowns, three intercpetions, and a 29.4 passer rating (third-worst among qualified passers). During the years when he had Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis down the field (2020-23), he led the league in deep-ball completions and ranked third in touchdowns (30). The reigning MVP throws one of the best deep balls in the league, but no one has stepped up to catch them this season."
Olave recorded over 1000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, catching a combined nine touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. He's only played in 16 games over the past two seasons, suffering from multiple concussions. When healthy, Olave could be the perfect fix to Buffalo's struggling deep passing game.
According to Fowler and Okada, "Saints quarterbacks have a 104.3 passer rating when targeting Chris Olave on the deep ball. He has more deep receiving yards (159) than all the Bills wide receivers combined. And importantly, he also takes in the lion's share of targets (29.7%) for this squad and has six games with double-digit targets, the most in the league."
If Beane can't swing a trade for New Orleans' No. 1 wide receiver, Rashid Shaheed could be another option for the Bills. However, they describe him as a "short-term band-aid, whereas Olave could take up the Diggs mantle in Buffalo for years to come."
