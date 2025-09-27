Josh Allen's surprise for Bills fan is latest example of MVP's care for community
Josh Allen is a leader on and off the field.
One of just two captains for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, the reigning MVP has provided plenty of wholesome moments with young Bills fans throughout his career, and the latest example will be on display this Sunday.
In a social media video posted by the Bills on Saturday, Allen surprised Zack Holmes, a patient at Oishei Children's Hospital, with tickets to the team's matchup against the Saints in Week 4.
"I was starstruck. I can't even believe that I actually met him," explained Holmes. "The Bills isn't just football for us. It's community, it's love, it's support, because they definitely have your back," shared Zack's mother, Michelle Holmes.
Allen is no stranger to surprise interactions with kids, sharing plenty of moments with patients of Oishei.
In the past, patients have helped create designs through My Cause My Cleats for him to wear on game day. After winning league MVP, Allen was shown a video compilation of patients congratulating him and thanking him for his contributions to the hospital.
While taking his time in the autograph lines at training camp at St. John Fisher, Allen's focus is clearly on the little kids looking for a moment with the superstar athlete. His surprise interaction with Holmes is the latest example of Buffalo's franchise QB using his platform for good and demonstrating that he understands football is more than just a game.
