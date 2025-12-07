FOX analyst chides ill-fated PI call that leads to Bengals TD vs. Bills

Greg Olsen played 14 seasons in the NFL, and as a tight end, it's inevitable for him to feel for the players on the defensive side of the ball when things go against them.

One such thing happened in the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underthrew a deep pass to receiver Andrei Iosivas, resulting in a big pass interference penalty in the final four minutes of the first half.

Slot cornerback Taron Johnson had the coverage, but contact on Iosivas resulted in a 33-yard foul that set up the Bengals with goal-to-go.

Terrible call on the pass interference call; under thrown ball and Johnson had his head turn around. Greg Olson called it out on the broadcast. Extended drive leads to 7 for Bengals. — Mike DiCioccio (@MikeDiCioccio) December 7, 2025

On the FOX broadcast, Olsen expressed sympathy for Johnson, saying there was nothing the corner could've done to avoid the foul because the ball was underthrown and that the rule was unfair to Johnson on the play.

On the next play, Burrow found running back Chase Brown in the corner of the end zone, and after replay review ruled it a touchdown, Cincinnati took a 21-11 lead.

The defense needs all the help it can get to not let a heroic performance from Josh Allen go to waste, and that penalty didn't help matters at all.

Sep 15, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball while tight end Greg Olsen (88) tries to block Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams (94) during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

