Rookie shines vs. Chiefs, leads Bills’ defenders in PFF grades
Welcome to the party, Maxwell Hairston. In his first regular season action at Highmark Stadium, the 2025 first-round pick had a memorable performance in the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hairston did not have a gaudy day numbers-wise. But he had a major impact, recording a pass defended and a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. Not only was it his first career NFL pick, it’s even more special considering he picked off future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes in the process.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Despite splitting most of the CB2 snaps on the day with veteran Tre’Davious White, Hairston excelled, leading all Bills’ defenders in the game in PFF grades (91.1). The Kentucky product was the lone Buffalo defensive player to record a grade higher than an 85 in the game.
The performance and his PFF grade underscore how vital Hairston is for the Bills moving forward. Not only does he look like a potential cornerstone piece for Sean McDermott’s defenses for the future, but Hairston’s presence is necessary for a Buffalo secondary that has had struggles in 2025.
White looks past his prime after a litany of injuries in recent years. Christian Benford has struggled on the field this season. Taron Johnson and Dorian Strong have also missed time with injuries.
It’s Hairston’s speedy skill set that gives him a chance to make plays each down for the Bills. There’s been a viral video of Hairston matching up with Chiefs’ speedster Xavier Worthy, running step for step with the 2024 first-rounder.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes describes 'challenge' playing Bills at Highmark Stadium
Hairston said he “prayed” to play in moments like these against future Hall of Famers like Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Some of KC’s play calls in the first half are what gave Hairston the confidence to make play on the Mahomes throw and make his “impact” on the game.
”Trust what I see, trust what the coaches told me at halftime,” said Hairston in a postgame interview. “Sometimes, the ball will just find you.”
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —