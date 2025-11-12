Key offensive player may return to help Buccaneers against Buffalo Bills in Week 11
What a difference a day makes.
To begin the week, it did not appear as if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have available the services of two of its key offensive players in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. But on Wednesday, things changed.
Running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin each made a surprise return to the practice field for the Bucs ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Bills, albeit in limited fashion during a walk-through session.
Irving practiced for the first time since sustaining shoulder and foot injuries during a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Godwin returned from a fibula injury that had kept him out since a Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
On Godwin, Bowles said, “He’s working his way back. He’s making good strides, and we will continue to work with him to see how it goes.”
As far as what would allow Godwin to suit up this weekend against Buffalo, the Buccaneers head coach added, “I wish I could tell you.”
Godwin also missed his team's first three games of the season due to lingering effects from a season-ending ankle injury the year prior. He has totaled just six receptions for 52 yards in two games played this season.
The Buccaneers have been without Godwin and fellow star WR Mike Evans (collarbone) the past several weeks, leaving them to force-feed rookie WR Emeka Egbuka with targets over their past three games. Since Evans’ absence began two weeks after Godwin went out, Egbuka has totaled 34 targets in games against the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots in Weeks 7, 8 and 10, respectively.
Godwin has recorded four previous 1,000-yard seasons, with his last coming in 2023. The former second-team All-Pro played in just seven games a season ago, recording 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin has played all nine seasons of his career with the Buccaneers.
The Bills' pass defense has shown improvement in recent weeks, with second-year safety Cole Bishop displaying signs of progression and rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston being inserted into the team's cornerback rotation. However, in Week 10, Hairston was burned by Miami Dolphins speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who finished with a big game.
Veteran Christian Benford appears set to return from a one-game absence caused due to injury, which may force Hairston from the starting lineup against the Buccaneers. Either way, if Godwin cannot play, his absence would be a welcomed respite for the Buffalo secondary.
Three other players were limited for Tampa Bay on Wednesday, including defensive tackle Vita Vea (back), linebacker Markees White (hand) and safety Antoine Winfield (foot). Linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hamstring) did not participate during Wednesday's session.
