Bills scratch starting CB, pull surprising WR switch with division on line vs. Pats
The Buffalo Bills are facing the NFL's second-ranked passing attack without the services of their No. 1 cornerback.
As feared when he injured his toe during Thursday's practice, starter Christian Benford is inactive for the December 14 road game against the New England Patriots.
The Bills also scratched injured linebacker Terrel Bernard, who, like Benford, carried a questionable tag into Sunday.
While wide receiver Joshua Palmer returns to game action after a two-game absence, the Bills chose not to dress wide receiver Gabe Davis. In all, Buffalo made five healthy scratches with safety Darnell Savage, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, offensive tackle Tylan Grable and rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt joining Davis on the Week 15 inactives list.
Missing Benford vs. Patriots
Although Benford's toe injury doesn't appear to be long-term, the Bills could sure use the defensive difference maker for their pivotal matchup against the first-place Patriots. New England ranks second overall amongst NFL teams in passing offense (249.7).
With Benford out, veteran Tre'Davious White and first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston are likely to start at the boundary positions. As for covering Stefon Diggs, who torched the Bills for 146 yards in Week 5, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is likely to draw that assignment often.
For insurance purposes, Buffalo elevated veteran Dane Jackson from the practice squad on Saturday night, and he's active on gameday.
Surprising WR switch
Although there's not always room to activate six wide receivers on gameday, it's surprising to see the Bills sit down Davis, especially if Palmer may not be 100 percent.
It's also somewhat puzzling, considering Davis's effectiveness as a run blocker, but it's most likely a gameplan decision.
Bills' Gameday Inactives (Week 15)
LB Terrel Bernard
CB Christian Benford
WR Gabe Davis
OL Tylan Grable
OL Chase Lundt
DT Phidarian Mathis
S Darnell Savage
