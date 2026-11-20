Andre Reed spent 16 seasons in the NFL, 15 of which were with the Buffalo Bills. A fourth-round pick out of Kutztown in 1985, Reed developed into one of the most trustworthy wide receivers on a dominant offense that made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.

Reed, who was the No. 1 target for the legendary Jim Kelly, recorded 941 receptions for 13,095 yards, and 86 touchdowns. He's currently the franchise leader in all three of those categories and no one has even come close to threatening his numbers. He was also a stud in the postseason with 85 receptions for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 playoff appearances.

The Bills have always appreciated the hard work Reed gave them throughout his career, but now, they're going to show it. Buffalo announced that Reed's No. 83 will be retired and hung in the rafters. Reed will be honored during a home game at some point in 2027, which is when his number will be officially retired. He will be the first player to have his number retired at the New Highmark Stadium.

Andre Reed joins rare, but elite company

Buffalo Bills former players Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Jim Kelly look on before the game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many players on an NFL roster, it's not often teams decide to retire numbers. Some might not hand out numbers that belonged to former stars out of respect, but the official retiring of a jersey number is rare. That's why the Bills, despite their long history, have retired just three numbers. All of those were players who played alongside Reed during their stretch in the 1990s.

Jim Kelly, No. 12 - Retired in 2001

Bruce Smith, No. 78 - Retired in 2016

Thurman Thomas, No. 34 - Retired in 2018

Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas were on hand for the announcement, and Kelly said Reed is a huge reason he had the success he did during his career. He also felt Reed should have been honored before now, but is just happy to see his former teammate join the elite club.

Buffalo Bills WR Andre Reed against the Houston Oilers during the 1988 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Rich Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's one of the main reasons I'm up on that wall," Kelly said via Mike Maynard of the Bills' official website. "He's one of the main reasons I'm in the Pro Football Hall of Fame; it takes both of us. When your quarterback goes in, usually you're probably going to have a receiver or two go in… To have Andre for my whole career was just totally awesome."

"I thought it should have been done a few years ago, but I'm glad that it's getting done, and I'm glad I'm able to be here and celebrate his going on the wall to join me, Bruce and Thurman."

Thomas was also complimentary of his former teammate, saying he had a toughness that you don't see every day.

"You saw his work ethic when we were in training camp together for 12 years, like, yeah, that guy is special, and he was a big part of our run to try to win a Super Bowl here. There aren't too many people today that go over the middle as much as Andre Reed did back in the day. He took a lot of punishment, but he was always there for us," Thomas said.

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