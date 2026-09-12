Bills' Jim Leonhard Relying on Rugged Captain Heading into Houston

Both on offense and defense, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of new faces in the locker room heading into the 2026 regular season.

And, that isn’t just limited to the players on the roster.

Plenty of staff members under rookie head coach Joe Brady—who’s actually not new at all considering he’s one of the few holdovers left from Sean McDermott’s regime—weren’t here in the past . . . and never have been.

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady reacts during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. s | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, except for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, of course, who used to play for the Bills at two different points during his 10-year NFL career from 2005 to 2007 and again in 2013.

But, that’s a different story.

Bills brought in experienced “teachers” to help Leonhard's transition

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (center) watches as the defense takes the field during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The point here is newness, and despite Leonhard’s previous stint as a player in Western New York, there’s still plenty of adjusting that comes along with being a first-year NFL defensive coordinator.

It’s part of the reason the Bills brought in fellow “teachers” like defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III, and even people like senior defensive assistant Jason Rebrovich and senior assistant John Fox.

There’s a plethora of knowledge to go around.

And, it’s also why team president of football operations and general manager Brandon Beane decided to bring aboard veterans like Bradley Chubb, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Greg Gaines, and Dee Alford on that side of the ball this offseason.

“I just come in every day trying to be the best version of myself. This team thought that was good enough,” Bills’ outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said at One Bills Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) stands on the sideline prior to the start of the game between the Carolina Panthers and Bills at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s about showing that and having that expectation each and every day—and raising the standard each and every day—and bringing guys along with me.”

As much as Leonhard needs teachers on the sideline, he also needs at least a few “elderly” educators out between the white lines on game days to help his group of players—which is actually the youngest starting defensive unit in the league—to be better prepared for the ups and downs of an NFL season.

So far, Chubb appears to be the cream of the crop when it comes to those aforementioned newcomers.

Chubb earns honor of being Bills’ captain after just one summer in WNY

Buffalo Bills' linebackers Bradley Chubb (9) and Andre Jones Jr. (59) put in extra work at the end of Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Bills Mafia heard plenty from the vocal Gardner-Johnson this summer, but it was Chubb who was recently voted a captain by his teammates heading into his ninth season as a professional, and not the team’s newest veteran safety.

“It’s dope, man. It really means a lot to me knowing that I didn’t have to, like, do anything special: just being myself,” Chubb added about his recent captaincy appointment.

“(I’m) trying to bring the best out of myself, bring the best out of everybody—the guy next to me—and, you know, it showed with the team vote. So, it means the world to me.”

With that in mind, the former Denver Broncos’ and Miami Dolphins’ EDGE rusher has seemingly made quite the impression on his new Buffalo brothers in a limited amount of time since first signing with the franchise on a three-year, $43.5 million deal back at the start of free agency in March.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers' offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) blocks Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His wisdom has come in spades in Western New York throughout training camp and the preseason, especially when it comes to communicating Leonhard’s somewhat interesting schematics, and now it’s time to test the waters in the regular season with his new teammates.

Many fans and media members are curious how it’ll work for the captain and his fellow defenders.

But, according to Chubb, if the Bills’ defense is going to help former 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen hurdle over his past woes in Houston to finally grab a road victory at Reliant Stadium on Sunday—after going 0-4 in his previous attempts—then it’s not going to be about playing mind games or getting “cute” on the opposite side of the ball from Allen.

Chubb concisely gives expectations for teammates on Sunday: ‘Bring it even harder’

Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) goes around a blocking sled during Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead, just as Chubb has stated in the past during training camp, the key to Leonhard’s defense being successful is going to be about getting off the ball and then asking questions later.

Attack instead of react is going to be the name of the game, so to speak.

And, if the Bills are going to ultimately be victorious when the final whistle blows in their game against the Texans, then he and the other pass rushers on Buffalo’s roster are going to have to match the heat that Houston’s defense will be bringing on Allen and Co. all game long.

Offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown know that they’re in for a dog fight come kickoff time on Sunday afternoon with defensive ends Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Jadeveon Clowney, but apparently they’re not the only pair of pass protectors that should have their head on a swivel in a few days.

Chubb is sending a warning to the Texans’ tackles.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' EDGE rushers Greg Rousseau (15) and Bradley Chubb (9) walk the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Each and every game you have that mindset that we want to be the best defense on the field. I want to be the best outside linebacker on the field. And, they’ve got two dogs over there. But, at the end of the day, it’s about what we do,” Chubb continued.

“I know our offensive line is going to be prepared, and (they’re) putting the work in, doing all the right things each and every day this week, so (we’ll see). But, for me and Greg (Rousseau), I know we want to be the best version of defensive ends/outside linebackers on the field that day.

“And, I know they’re going to bring it, so we’ve got to bring it even harder.”

Task might seem tall, but Chubb says not to complicate the route toward achieving the goal

Considering Anderson Jr., Hunter, and the rest of the “head hunters” on Houston’s defensive line recorded eight sacks and 17 pressures on Allen during last year’s victory over the Bills in Week 12, that might be a tall task for Chubb to ask his teammates to accomplish down in the Lone Star State on Sunday, especially given the fact that Greg Rousseau and last year’s group of EDGE rushers failed to bring down backup quarterback Davis Mills at all in the game last November.

That needs to change in a hurry.

And, Chubb is certain it’ll happen if they just stick to a few simple rules.

“Just playing together, playing as one, (and) playing Bills’ football, you know?” Chubb concluded.

“Not really trying to do too much, not really trying to be out (of) your gap (while) trying to make a play. Just do what the call requires of you, and do it well.”

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) warms up | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sounds simple enough, right?

We’ll see how it works out in just a few short days. Josh Allen would definitely be grateful if it were Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud seeing the turf on countless occasions at the end of the weekend and not him.

He’s likely had enough of the blatant disrespect down in Houston.

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