Former Josh Allen Protector Says Give Joe Brady 'Grace' as Bills 'Push to Big Dance'

The Sports Illustrated handicappers think the Buffalo Bills will exceed their projected win total in 2026, and although he declined to put a number on it, retired center Mitch Morse seemingly agrees.

The 34-year-old Morse, who is launching a new season of his In Good Company podcast, shared his expectations for Joe Brady's first season as head coach in an exclusive sitdown with Bills On SI. You can listen to the August 18 episode with Brady here.

Morse, who spent five seasons (2019-23) snapping to quarterback Josh Allen, has been especially dialed in on the happenings at One Bills Drive since joining the organization's official radio team as a gameday show co-host.

"I wish I could tell you exactly what to expect, but I think this is a team that's got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and a burning desire to win because they know that the time is now," said Morse.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills have posted at least 11 regular season wins six years in a row with Morse on board for the first four. With Buffalo looking to make an eighth consecutive playoff appearance in 2026, the win total, for wagering purposes, has been set at 10.5.

"I think they understand that their lifespan in this league is fleeting. What greater experience than bringing a winning season, and one where you make the push to the big dance, in a new stadium," said Morse.

The center-turned-podcaster, whose last game played for the Bills was the 2023 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recognizes the expectations are as high as ever for Josh Allen and Co., even with a rookie head coach at the helm.

"As long as I've been around the Bills, there hasn't been a higher anticipation for winning and winning now," said Morse. "I have a feeling this is a team that's going to start strong. I'm not saying super hot, but start strong and continue to gradually get better."

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Believing in Joe Brady

The 36-year-old Brady is the youngest active head coach in the NFL, but multiple indications suggest he's ready for the challenge.

"Joe Brady, I hope people give him grace because he's a solid dude. He's one of one," said Morse.

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC center Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills (70) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through Morse's final season with the Bills.

"He's a guy who wakes up at three in the morning and goes to bed super late. His thing in life is what he can do better as a head coach to push this team over the hump," said Morse.

The Bills, and Morse, will next be in action on August 22. Morse will be on air with the Bills' Radio Network when the team visits the Cleveland Browns for a Saturday matinee.

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