Grabbing New Radio Gig is Full-Circle Moment for Another Retired Bills' Center

When the Buffalo Bills open up training camp on July 29 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, it will mark seven years since the first time that former NFL center Mitch Morse stepped foot on the grass fields at the private campus.

Time sure does fly when you’re having fun.

“St. John Fisher—this is a little cooler (weather than I’m used to)—I know that’s not what you meant (with your question), but it does help a ton. But, I will tell you what (is similar), it’s that both (the Bills and the Chiefs) do a really good job of getting after it and getting to work immediately, and not taking days to get (acclimated), you know, sluggish . . . we really jump into it.

“And, you have to take advantage of these meetings. (Training camp) is a no-joke-around period. You get in there, you get your work done, and then you apply it to the field,” former Bills’ center Mitch Morse said following his first training camp practice with Buffalo back on July 25, 2019, while speaking with the franchise’s former longtime radio host and broadcast announcer, John Murphy, on One Bills Live.

Jul 25, 2019; Pittsford, NY, USA; Former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) walks off the field during his first training camp practice with the team at St. John Fisher University in 2019 | USA TODAY Sports

“For us, it’s just we have the expectation to be great, but we know it’s not going to come just because we want it to. We have to work, and work like hell every day (to) find the intrinsic motivation to do it.

“And, we have such high expectations, but that doesn’t mean we’re gonna’ get there overnight. We know it’s going to . . . it’s gonna’ take time, and we have a lot of work to get done.”

Match between Morse and Buffalo couldn’t have been better

A second-round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Missouri—pick No. 49 to be exact—Morse spent the first four years of his professional career donning the red and white for Buffalo’s AFC archrival before making his way to Western New York.

And, from there, the Austin, Texas, native went on to spend five seasons snapping the ball for Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen after initially inking a four-year, $44.5 million deal with the team during his first go-around in free agency in 2019.

It was seemingly a match made in football heaven for Morse and Buffalo.

Sep. 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands at the line of scrimmage preparing to take a snap from former Bills center Mitch Morse (60) during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound former Mizzou lineman was a key cog along the Bills’ offensive front for several years until his eventual shocking release on March 6, 2024, which came on the same day as several other surprising cuts to players like safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and special teams ace Siran Neal.

However, despite his unfortunate departure two years ago, that solid string of play from Morse’s time in Buffalo was reflected by way of league-wide recognition when the now 34-year-old earned the only Pro-Bowl nod of his NFL career while playing for the Bills in 2022.

Morse and his former teammates also had quite the exorbitant amount of success—collectively as a whole—as well, during his stint with Western New York’s beloved football franchise, as Buffalo made an appearance in the playoffs in each season during his five years with the team, which included making it to the AFC Championship game in the 2020 season.

At the moment, it was the first time the team had made it back to the AFC title game in 27 seasons: certainly surreal, to put it lightly.

Family first, football second for former Bills center while in WNY

In the end, however, the two sides couldn’t accomplish the ultimate goal of hoisting a Lombardi trophy during their football marriage, but that doesn’t mean it was a total failure.

Wins and losses may measure success in terms of football, but not in terms of what makes something a victory for your family.

In fact, the center—whose wife, Caitlin, is originally from the Omaha, Nebraska, area—could see the forest through the trees all those years ago for his future mix of Morses.

The couple welcomed both of their children—daughter, Kennedy, and son, Deacon—into the world while he was still playing for the Bills.

Everything else was just extra.

Jan. 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with former Bills center Mitch Morse (60) after tossing a TD pass during the third quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game between the Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

“Buffalo is so conducive to the Morse family and the way we handle ourselves. (It’s) just blue-collar, do-your-work, good, salt-of-the-earth people,” Morse added in his interview on One Bills Live with John Murphy and Steve Tasker all those years ago.

“I think—to have a great team—you have to have the building blocks of a family (atmosphere) and loving environment because if you don’t care for each other, then what’s the point of going to war with each other, you know? . . . We’re looking forward to making Buffalo our home for quite some time.”

Buffalo announces Morse is set to join Bills Radio Network in 2026

With that said, Morse clearly misses Buffalo . . . because guess what, Bills Mafia?

The big man with the bald head and big beard is back!

Along with a slew of announcements made on Wednesday morning regarding the addition of 23 affiliate radio stations for the upcoming 2026 NFL season—which spans from as far north as Ogdensburg, New York, to as far south as West Palm Beach, Florida—the Bills also announced that Morse, along with NFL analyst Chris Trapasso, will host a new show on the Bills Radio Network.

🗣️"A real spicy thing, I'm super stoked!"



Former Pro Bowl center @M_Morse_IGC on his excitement in joining the Buffalo #Bills Radio Network this season🔊⬇️https://t.co/6zE4pCm58k pic.twitter.com/AkptOhWV8i — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) July 15, 2026

The longtime Bills center and Trapasso will now bring fans extra pre-game and post-game coverage, which will be a part of the network’s total broadcast on game days that is aired live on the team’s 97 Rock flagship station, as well as on each of the previously mentioned 23 affiliate stations.

When the announcement was made on Wednesday, it was definitely a full-circle moment for Morse, who also has his own podcast called In Good Company with Mitch Morse, which he started in September 2025.

“It’s a privilege. My heart sank thinking about the magnitude of having to tee you guys up for the big dance (on game days) . . . but, yeah man, just super humbled, super excited.

“(It’s) an opportunity to be a part of a great team that encompasses some really cool people,” Morse recently said in a separate interview on One Bills Live on Wednesday, which was nearly seven years to the day of his previously mentioned appearance on the show with Murphy.

Oct. 1, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) blocks for Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“You know, I think it’s just kind of a fluid situation in regards to what I had (for) expectations to do in this space. When the opportunity to do this presented itself, like I said, it was extremely humbling. I mean, I was floored, man.

“Just to have the opportunity to come back to what feels like home—starting a new era in a new stadium, and also a new network, then adding a whole new kind of pre- and post-game show—I was . . . I was giddy, to be honest.”

Morse hopes to connect Bills Mafia more intimately to football

Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see.

Morse, who will coincidentally join fellow former Bills’ center Eric Wood on the team’s collection of radio personalities this season, isn’t taking this new opportunity lightly.

He appears to be attacking it with a similar mindset to how he approached the game as a player.

Football—whether someone be watching it, playing it, or talking about it—is somewhat holy.

Nov. 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bills center Mitch Morse (60) prepare to block during an NFL game between the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And, that won’t change for Morse moving forward in his new role with the Bills.

“Another thing that’s kind of everpresent (in my mind) is just how humbling it is and the opportunity for (me now). It’s kind of a sacred few hours, right? The pre-game: the anticipation for the game itself. And, the postgame, which is you’re either going to share in this triumphant feeling of victory and helping portray that to people and digesting that.

“Then, also kind of (just) going through agonizing defeats—or defeats, in general—so, I’m super excited to see where it takes us . . . these opportunities to just bridge the gap between the layman, or someone who’s just a casual football fan, and people who are intimately into it.

“I keep coming back to it, but it’s—incredibly humbling, for sure—but, also I feel like there’s a great weight to it . . . it’s going to be really fun to grow and learn.”

Nov. 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates with former Bills center Mitch Morse (60) after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter | USA TODAY Sports

Don’t quote him, but Morse expects big things for Buffalo this year

As for what he expects to see from some of his former teammates on the field this season?

Well, Morse doesn’t exactly want to put a number on it, but one thing’s for sure: he knows the new stadium will be loud because of the product that will be put out on the field week in and week out . . particularly because of quarterback Josh Allen.

It won’t be long now before training camp opens for Allen and Morse’s other former teammates, which also means his new gig begins soon, too.

Buckle up, Bills Mafia.

It’s going to be a fun ride this season, and your (most recent) favorite former center will be coming in loud and proud through your airwaves this fall.

“I’m telling you, dude, these six weeks (before training camp)—even as a player or as a fan—like, they fly by, right?” Morse added on Wednesday.

“This (new stadium) is going to be rocking because you’re transplanting a ferocious fanbase from one place to another that, of course, it’s a little bit more swanky—and that’s great and that is amazing—but, you can feel the magnitude: the moment.

Nov. 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown with center Mitch Morse (60) during the first half of an NFL game between the Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

“You can feel just the groundwork that was laid by Steve (Tasker’s) group, and then Josh’s group, and the groups before that, and the groups in between: (they) all kind of led to this palace (being built).

“And, it really is going to be a great place to watch a football game. (So), to be a part of that in any small capacity, is just . . . it’s a pinch-me moment every single day, dude.”