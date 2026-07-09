Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is one of the most beloved journeyman gunslingers of all-time, particularly amongst Buffalo Bills' fans, has been known for a lot of things during his professional career: both on and off the field.

The triumph that came along with all of the touchdowns thrown, comebacks made, and “Fitz Screams” heard while he was in Western New York, as well as the lows that accompanied the exorbitant amount of untimely interceptions and other boneheaded mistakes made during his time with Buffalo, are what Bills fans will always remember.

Oh, and his fantastic beard, of course.

Who could forget that?

Dec 24, 2011; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) heads to the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teammates and non-teammates may have loved Fitzpatrick more than fans did during his career

But, his fearlessness, selflessness, toughness, and overall ability to connect with every single person in the locker room—wherever that may have been and regardless of how different each players’ backgrounds were from his—are the qualities that his former teammates have seemingly always revered him most for . . . and he’s had a lot of teammates.

During his 17-year professional playing career, the now 43-year-old co-host of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football played for nine different franchises from the time he entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of Harvard with the St. Louis Rams in 2005 to the time he finished his days in the NFL with the Washington Football Team in 2021.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native is well-traveled and well-connected.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles away from pressure provided by former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes during a game between the Dolphins and Bills in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, despite his up-and-down play on the pitch—sorry, still in FIFA World Cup mode—during that near two-decade span, which consisted of 34,990 passing yards collected, 300 sacks endured, 223 passing touchdowns tossed, 169 interceptions surrendered, 84 fumbles botched, and exactly zero playoff appearances made in 147 career starts, the lovable loser sure does have a personality that attracts him to the masses: almost universally to every man—and woman—Fitzpatrick is liked, if not downright admired, within the league and outside of it.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound former Bill wore his raw emotions on his sleeve every time he stepped between the white lines on the field, and every time he stepped off it, as well.

And, apparently, Fitzpatrick continues to do so even now that he’s retired from putting on the pads and is a whole five years removed from being in an NFL locker room as a player.

Bearded honorary Buffalonian represented all of Bills Mafia at extravagant MSG wedding

Despite never suiting up as a teammate with current Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce, and seemingly having no apparent connection to worldwide singing/song-writing sensation Taylor Swift—other than possibly being a closeted or not-so-closeted “Swiftie”—the former player turned analyst was one of the very few connections to Western New York’s professional football team at the recent wedding of Kelce and Swift in the heart of midtown Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The newly-married couple’s special day, which was undoubtedly the social event of the summer in the pop-culture world, was estimated to have roughly around 1,000 guests in attendance.

And, apparently Fitzy and his wife, Liza Barber Fitzpatrick, cracked the coveted list.

Nov 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gives the game ball to his wife and daughter after the team beat the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Fellow quarterback Shane Buechele and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who are both still currently on Buffalo’s 2026 roster as training camp lurks in the not-so-distant future, were also reportedly in attendance.

Just like there’s always money in the banana stand—I hope there are at least a few Arrested Development fans reading—there’s always a connection to the Bills somewhere, right, Bills Mafia?

"Fitzmagic" turned to "Fitztragic" when bride walked down aisle: ‘I may have cried’

And, while speaking with Access Hollywood on Wednesday while preparing for the American Century Championship golf tournament, which takes place at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, from July 10 to July 12 this upcoming weekend, Fitzpatrick dished the dirt, so to speak, on his recent weekend outing with his wife.

Just like during his playing days, the quarterback got a bit emotional . . . and so did Kelce, apparently.

But, one would assume it’d be hard not to after seeing Swift walk down the aisle to her song “Love Story" that day.

Taylor Swift performs her song "Love Story" during the 42nd annual CMA Awards show at the Sommet Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 12, 2008. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I may have cried,” former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently divulged during the aforementioned interview with Access Hollywood while getting in some practice on the links before Friday’s opening round of the ACC golf tournament.

“It was very emotional, and also very fun and funny, too. So, it had all the feels. . . . You know, I was kind of far away.

“It might’ve been sweat that got in (Travis’) eyes. I’m not sure, but, yeah—it was kind of far away—so, I can’t tell you 100% (if he was crying) . . . no doubt, I was teary.”

St. Mary’s Episcopal School students pose with the wedding dress they created for Taylor Swift in the Merry Makers class in the Makerspace at St. Mary’s in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 12, 2025. The girls created the dress along with a veil with laser-cut cats made from wallpaper, a laser-cut wedding ring, golden tinsel cat ears, heels with embossed cat details and a hand-sew. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s alright, Ryan.

Everyone knows that real men aren’t afraid to cry: whether that be on the football field or at Taylor Swift’s wedding.

More from the fan-favorite quarterback’s interview can be seen below.

🎥| Ryan Fitzpatrick shares that even he got emotional during the wedding ceremony but adds that it was fun and funny too. He confirms Love Story being the song Taylor walked in with and clears up a few other silly rumours! pic.twitter.com/ebHUqoLso9 — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 8, 2026