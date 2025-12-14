Buffalo Bills may not have answer for New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs in Week 15

Following a Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs stared at the crowd in Highmark Stadium as if to say, “I’m still here.”

The Patriots' wide receiver went off for a monstrous effort against his former team during the early-season matchup, recording a team-high 10 receptions for 146 yards, which was his most yards receiving in a game since Week 6 of the 2022 season.

It was a remarkable performance from the 32-year-old, who made a difference no matter who he lined up against, whether out wide or in the slot.

Anywhere he went

During the previous meeting between the Bills and Patriots, Diggs lined up in the slot on 10 offensive snaps and lined up out wide on 20 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. And while the position at which he was lined up made no difference to the success he experienced, it also didn’t matter who he was lined up against.

Throughout his big game, Diggs recorded a catch against seven different Bills defenders, drawing a 54.5% target rate, which was his highest in a game since the 2016 season, per Next Gen Stats. He accounted for 53.4% of his team’s yards receiving during the victory.

Might not matter

Therefore, it might not matter what the Bills elect to do defensively against New England’s leading receiver. The first time around, he performed everywhere he went against everybody the Bills threw at him.

In the two teams’ second tilt of the season, Buffalo is likely to be without its top matchup cornerback in Christian Benford, who is expected to be absent due to a toe injury. That would leave starting boundary cornerback duo Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston to defend Diggs on the outside and Taron Johnson, the team’s nickel CB, to defend him in the slot.

Typically, it would be ideal to allow Benford an opportunity to slow down the savvy vet. But with his services likely unavailable, things become a bit more unclear as to what the Bills will elect to do against Diggs this weekend.

Either way, it might not make a difference, as previous results have shown.

What’s he done lately?

It’s been a slow go for Diggs as of late, as he has recorded just five receptions for 46 yards over the past two games. At the same time, he is just three games removed from a nine-reception, 105-yard performance against the New York Jets, which came on the heels of a three-game touchdown streak for the 11-year vet.

Thus, while the results have not been there for Diggs in recent weeks, he is always a threat to explode for a big-time effort.

The Bills must stop that from happening in this game on Sunday. But that's easier said than done, especially when Buffalo will potentially be without its top coverage man in the secondary.

