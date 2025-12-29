Revealing Josh Allen injury update provided by Bills' head coach ahead of Week 18
If you felt high winds throughout Western New York on Monday evening, it may have been Buffalo Bills fans breathing a sigh of relief.
Sean McDermott spoke to reporters via Zoom and revealed a positive update regarding Josh Allen’s foot injury.
The update
McDermott said the Bills are taking Allen’s injury “one day at a time.”
“He’s dealing with some soreness,” added the Bills’ head coach. “He looks kind of like last week a little bit, but maybe in a slightly better spot than early part of last week, like he was.”
How it happened
Allen sustained his ailment during the Bills’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, when he was tangled up near the goal line as he was sacked, in part by pass rusher Myles Garrett. He aggravated the injury midway through Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent X-rays postgame.
Pomp and circumstance
The Bills will take on the Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., which could be the last-ever game at the current Highmark Stadium. Allen will likely want to take the field for such a memorable contest.
There is also Allen’s consecutive starts streak to consider. The Bills’ QB has started 126 straight games, dating back to the 2018 season. He has previously mentioned how much the streak means to him, and he will surely do everything possible to keep it alive through the end of the 2025 campaign.
Plan for starters
McDermott added on Monday that he has yet to decide if the Bills’ starters will play on Sunday against the Jets.
“I haven’t had a lot of time to isolate those situations, Josh’s included," said McDermott. “We want to win the game, number one.”
The Bills are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings but could jump as high as No. 5 with a victory over the Jets.
