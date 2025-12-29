Revealing Josh Allen injury update provided by Bills' head coach ahead of Week 18

If you felt high winds throughout Western New York on Monday evening, it may have been Buffalo Bills fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Sean McDermott spoke to reporters via Zoom and revealed a positive update regarding Josh Allen’s foot injury.

We’re live with Sean McDermott as he meets with the media.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/CFszB2UayF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 29, 2025

MORE: Josh Allen makes NFL history by surpassing Patrick Mahomes

The update

McDermott said the Bills are taking Allen’s injury “one day at a time.”

“He’s dealing with some soreness,” added the Bills’ head coach. “He looks kind of like last week a little bit, but maybe in a slightly better spot than early part of last week, like he was.”

RELATED: Josh Allen sets unfortunate career high in Bills' latest loss

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

How it happened

Allen sustained his ailment during the Bills’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, when he was tangled up near the goal line as he was sacked, in part by pass rusher Myles Garrett. He aggravated the injury midway through Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent X-rays postgame.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills could have avoided costly blocked extra point vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins provides pass protectionto give quarterback Josh Allen time to get a pass off during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pomp and circumstance

The Bills will take on the Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., which could be the last-ever game at the current Highmark Stadium. Allen will likely want to take the field for such a memorable contest.

There is also Allen’s consecutive starts streak to consider. The Bills’ QB has started 126 straight games, dating back to the 2018 season. He has previously mentioned how much the streak means to him, and he will surely do everything possible to keep it alive through the end of the 2025 campaign.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' position group again near best in NFL in key area

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with helmet on his shoulder walks off the field after the failed two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plan for starters

McDermott added on Monday that he has yet to decide if the Bills’ starters will play on Sunday against the Jets.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to isolate those situations, Josh’s included," said McDermott. “We want to win the game, number one.”

The Bills are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings but could jump as high as No. 5 with a victory over the Jets.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —