The Buffalo Bills have had quite an exciting journey so far through the 2026 NFL campaign's first half under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Sitting atop the NFL standings with an 8-1 record for the first time since the 1991 season when Hall-of-Fame head coach Marv Levy was still at the helm in Western New York, Brady has kept his team on an upward trajectory throughout this fall despite some inconsistencies seemingly continuing to pop up on a weekly basis for the club.

However, the team has never wavered in those moments of doubt, and it’s been quite the feat to watch unfold through the first nine games.

Brady-led Bills nearing another accomplishment not seen often in NFL

With a win on Sunday, Joe Brady can become the first rookie head coach since Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 to begin his coaching career with a 9-1 or better record. pic.twitter.com/wfKx52pram — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 20, 2026

And now, along with the help of his coordinators Jim Leonhard, Pete Carmichael Jr., and Jeff Rodgers, as well as former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen, Brady has a chance to do something that hasn’t been seen anywhere in the National Football League—not just Orchard Park, New York—in 15 years.

And, what is that you might ask?

Well, after becoming just the fourth head coach since 2000 to begin his career 8-1 following last week’s win over the New York Jets, with a victory over the Miami Dolphins at home this week Brady can now become the first rookie head coach in the NFL to start his professional endeavor off with a 9-1 mark since current Los Angeles Chargers’ veteran coach Jim Harbaugh did so back in 2011 with the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers nearly reached Super Bowl glory during Harbaugh’s early tenure

Jan. 22, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers' running back Frank Gore (21) greets New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) after the 2011 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park. The Giants won 20-17. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Accompanied by coordinators Greg Roman (OC), Vic Fangio (DC), and Brad Seely (Asst. HC/ST), as well as veteran quarterback Alex Smith and legendary running back Frank Gore at the time, Harbaugh eventually led San Francisco to an overall record of 13-3 during the regular season that year before the 49ers ultimately fell to the New York Giants in overtime during the NFC Championship game by a score of 20-17 later on that January.

It was the first time since the 1997-1998 season that San Francisco had reached that far in the playoffs, and Harbaugh and Co. subsequently followed that performance up by getting into Super Bowl XLVII the next season.

In the end, however, the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens by three points in the pinnacle game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Nevertheless, it was still an incredible start to Harbaugh’s coaching career, and it’s likely a track that Bills Mafia members would like to see Brady’s team take this winter . . . with a different outcome at the end, of course.

Whether or not that will actually occur remains to be seen, but—given some of the “roadblocks” that still seem to be lying in their pathway to SoFi Stadium in February—Buffalo will certainly be battle tested if they do reach their desired final destination.

Ultimately, it will likely come down to whether or not the Bills’ somewhat unsteady defense can provide support for Allen and the offense in critical moments down the line, particularly in the playoffs.

Only time will tell, but it definitely seems like Bills’ fans can start thinking about partying like it’s the 1990s again.

Buffalo Bills' fans tailgate in the popular Hammer Lot before a Bills' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who knows?

Seeing how the AFC and NFC standings are stacking up, maybe the NFL will finally get the Chris Berman special in the Super Bowl: the 49ers vs. the Bills.