Two Lineup Changes Jim Leonhard Must Make to Improve Bills' Struggling Defense

It's been a mixed bag of results thus far for the Buffalo Bills' new-look defense.

While the pass rush and run defense have been solid, opposing passers have beaten Buffalo through the air on too many occasions.

In the Week 4 home loss to the struggling New England Patriots, the Bills allowed Drake Maye to pass for 269 yards and three touchdowns with a motley crew of wide receivers.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) rushes as Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it's unreasonable to pin the defensive failures strictly on two players, the Bills simply need more production from the cornerback and linebacker positions.

The solution is not as simple as changing out two starters, but it's a good way for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to begin addressing the problem.

Start Davison Igbinosun over Maxwell Hairston

There's no sugarcoating it. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been overmatched as a starter thus far.

His struggles were highly visible in the Week 4 loss to New England. Hairston, a 2025 first-round draft pick, allowed two touchdown receptions in one-on-one coverage. He also permitted a drive-extending fourth-down catch on the possession that ended with the second TD reception allowed.

Capping off a disappointing performance, Hairston failed to close on Patriots' tight end Hunter Henry as he ran past the first-down marker to convert a 3rd-and-10 that sealed the win.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he's an emotional player that the emotions are getting the best of him right now. And it's our job to help settle that down. He's got a ton of pride," said Leonhard.

It's time to settle Hairston down by sitting him down in favor of second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, who has been solid while seeing rotational snaps. He has 18 tackles and three pass break-ups over 133 reps. The Ohio State product has an aggressive play style that brings energy to the defense.

While head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Hairston remains the starter, it wouldn't be surprising to see Igbinosun's snap share to increase.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sit Dorian Williams, Elevate Shaq Thompson

Williams, a 2023 third-round pick, has possesses good athleticism, but his instincts have been questionable. He especially seems to struggle in pass coverage.

Opposing passers have completed 81 percent of attempts when targeting Williams, who has permitted two touchdown passes over the first four games. He also has three missed tackles on the year.

While Williams has shown to be a serviceable injury replacement over his first three-plus seasons, he has yet to prove worthy of a full-time starting job. He likely won the role by default with his lone competition being green fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes as Dorian Williams #42 of the Buffalo Bills defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With veteran Shaq Thompson in the building and ramping up over the last five weeks, it seems like it's a good time to move him off the practice squad and into Williams's starting spot.

Thompson, a 2015 first-round pick, was Buffalo's best defensive player at times last season. Over two playoff games, he totaled 13 tackles, 2.0 TFL and one interception. Provided he's in playing shape, the grizzled veteran is an instant upgrade over Williams.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —