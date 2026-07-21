Bills’ WR Battle Is One to Watch Closely in Training Camp

When one takes a step back and looks at the Buffalo Bills’ roster from a big-picture perspective, there aren’t necessarily a ton of holes to be plugged heading into the latter portions of July.

There are still some “chinks in the armor,” so to speak.

However, overall, in spite of some outside opinions pointing to the contrary, Brandon Beane—who now also holds the added title of being the team’s president of football operations, as well as the general manager—has done a fairly decent job of constructing the 2026 iteration of the Bills.

And, if it’s needed, the team has enough funds available for Beane to go out and add another player or two wherever he may see fit.

Pete Guelli (left), who is the Buffalo Bills' president of business operations, shakes hands with Bills' owner Terry Pegula (right), while Brandon Beane (center), who is the team's president of football operations and general manager, stands beside them after a group photo with new head coach Joe Brady (not pictured) on Jan. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heck, he could even go out and snag a player at a position of need via trade if he really wanted to: the possibilities are almost endless.

But, whether players are added or not, does it really matter?

Despite tough upcoming schedule, Bills are still highly favored heading into camp

Can first-year head coach Joe Brady really take former University of Wyoming and 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen to the “promised land” and get him, as well as Buffalo’s entire franchise, into Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 14, 2027, later on this season?

I mean, Buffalo’s chances to reach the Super Bowl this year, at least in the minds of those within the sports-betting world, are still fairly high.

However, in the end, neither odds and numbers, nor Xs and Os, will sway the outcome on the field—at least they shouldn’t—instead, it’s the “Jimmys and Joes”, as the old saying goes, that are the fundamental deciding factors of whether a team wins and loses on the gridiron.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) quickly gets off a pass before getting hit by Denver Broncos EDGE defender Jonathan Cooper (0) during first-half action of last season's AFC divisional-round matchup between the Bills and Broncos at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s the ultimate team sport . . . eat your heart out, FIFA World Cup fans.

You too, MLB fanatics.

So, keeping that all in mind, there are still at least a few important positional battles amongst some noteworthy players on the Bills’ roster this offseason that fans will need to keep a close eye on when training camp opens up in just a matter of days.

Fans will soon get first taste of “real” football, not fútbol in 2026

Yes, I said days, and not weeks, folks. It’s really hard to believe, isn’t it?

And, given that Buffalo is seemingly restricting fan access a bit this summer at St. John Fisher University, despite the franchise’s best efforts to smooth things over by adding an extra practice at the new Highmark Stadium in August, Bills Mafia will need to stay glued to Buffalo Bills On SI for all their latest news and updates throughout training camp and the season.

But, let’s not skip too far ahead.

The view of the new state-of-the-art Highmark Stadium from the corner of the 200-level seats during a media tour of the new facility on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, we need to take a bit of a deeper dive into what might very well be the most important positional battle that will soon ensue on the grounds of the St. John Fisher University campus in just a little over a week: the fight to become the team’s third wide receiver on the depth chart.

Yes, while it’s true that fellow receivers D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir, as well as tight end Dalton Kincaid, will all presumably be the top-three options for Allen this season, there still needs to be another—legitimate—option for the former No. 7 overall pick to throw to from the wide-receiver room, also.

And, since current NFL free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks still hasn’t signed back with Buffalo, at least not yet, it will have to come from the following list of options: Joshua Palmer, Skyler Bell, Keon Coleman, Mecole Hardman Jr., Trent Sherfield, Tyrell Shavers (if/when healthy), Stephen Gosnell, Jalen Virgil, Quentin Skinner, Ja’Mori Maclin, Max Tomczak, and Mac Dalena.

It’s quite the laundry list of names.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) congratulates WR Mecole Hardman Jr. (16) after Hardman Jr.'s touchdown reception during the first quarter of last year's AFC divisional-round game between the Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, realistically, the players who will really be in contention for becoming that third receiving option from the receiver room will most likely be either Palmer, Coleman, or Bell, as well as maybe Hardman Jr. and Sherfield, but it’s unlikely.

And, while Shavers was a stupendous story last season, it’ll still presumably be a bit of a climb back for him to return fully from the ACL injury that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in last season’s memorable AFC wild-card matchup down in Florida’s notorious Duval County.

So, with that said, let’s take a closer look at the three other previously mentioned top contenders in the receiving room for that third precious spot behind Moore and Shakir as training camp inches closer.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady (right), who is now the team's head coach, watches as Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws downfield on the second day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, July 25, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Joshua Palmer

Basic Info: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 6

College: University of Tennessee

Additional Background: 3rd-round pick, No. 77, Los Angeles Chargers (2021 NFL Draft)

Acquired via 2025 NFL Free Agency

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) reaches out to catch the ball at the Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

By all accounts—even his own—veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer’s 2025 campaign with the Bills was a disaster of epic proportions.

Whether it be him failing to pick up the offense in a timely manner, not meshing stylistically with quarterback Josh Allen, or him simply not being available for the team due to the excessive amount of nagging injuries that he sustained throughout the course of the regular season last year, which ultimately led to him being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the playoffs, Palmer’s first year with Bills Mafia’s beloved football franchise was a mess.

No matter how somebody might try to spin it, the wideout’s lack of time spent on the field—as well as the discouraging string of performances that he displayed when he was actually able to put the pads on and be between the lines for the Bills—certainly wasn’t what the team thought it was signing up for when it inked the Brampton, Ontario, native, which is a part of the greater Toronto area, to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million back in March 2025.

“It was difficult. But, I was able to get my way back here,” Bills’ veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer said when speaking to reporters earlier this spring following mandatory minicamp practice on June 10 at One Bills Drive.

Sep. 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer (5) runs with the ball after making a catch in front of Baltimore Ravens CB Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter of last year's season opener at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Mentally, I’ve been OK. It was hard, like, during the season, of course: getting hurt, not being able to pick things up, (and) not being able to play when it counted (most). But, after the season—it was a lot of work—and I got back (to being healthy).

“You know, you try to push (through things) to be able to play with the team, but sometimes your body doesn’t lie to you. (It’ll) tell you when you’ve got to get right.”

With that said, prior to his arrival in Western New York, Palmer’s professional career looked to be off to a promising start.

The former University of Tennessee standout registered 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns during his first four seasons in the league with the Chargers, and he also helped Los Angeles’ franchise quarterback Justin Herbert convert 107 first downs in their time together according to Pro Football Reference.

Oct. 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer (5) catches a pass over top of New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second-half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He also added two catches for 31 yards in his lone playoff appearance in 2022.

Known for being able to create immediate separation off the line of scrimmage and at the top of his routes, particularly against man coverage—which is showcased by his impressive rankings compared to the rest of the NFL in 2024 for route-win percentage against man (11th) and his overall separation score (12th) according to Fantasy Points Data—Palmer was a shell of himself in Year One with Buffalo.

Per @FantasyPtsData, Josh Palmer was No. 11 in the NFL in route win percentage against man coverage and No. 12 in separation score.



Bills NEED receivers that can beat man coverage. Definitely a name to watch, #BillsMafia https://t.co/eRobZQYyNw — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) February 21, 2025

And, if he wants to win the WR3 job this season . . . or even stay on the roster at all for 2026, then he’s going to have to get back to the type of player that he was in 2023 when he racked up 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns on 107 targets for the Chargers.

The catches, yards, and targets were all career-highs.

Meanwhile, last season with Buffalo, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver managed to produce just 22 receptions for 303 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games, which included eight starts.

Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer (5) can’t pull down a touchdown reception as New York Jets DB Samuel Womack III (39) knocks the ball away during the second half of an NFL game between the Bills and the Jets at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, despite that being the second most starts that he’s ever had in a single season through five years, it was also the lowest statistical output of his young NFL career.

So, taking that all into account, if Palmer has any thoughts of getting back into the good graces of Joe Brady, Brandon Beane, and Bills fans, then he’ll need to step his game up this season . . . and in a hurry.

There’s a certain rookie, who we’ll mention next, that is champing at the bit to be the next big thing in Buffalo: maybe even as soon as this upcoming season.

WR Skyler Bell

Basic Info: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Age: 24, Year: Rookie

College: University of Connecticut

Additional Background: 4th-round pick, No. 125, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Nov. 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell (1) celebrates after scoring a second-half touchdown against the UAB Blazers at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell has been the talk of the town amongst Bills fans this offseason.

Whether it be from his ridiculously good college production, or simply because fans have been craving wide-receiver additions ever since the departure of Stefon Diggs two offseasons ago, Bell is the apple of nearly every fan’s eye as Buffalo prepares to head to training camp next week.

But, will the exorbitant amount of belief that is being instilled in the 5-foot-11, 192-pound wideout from the fanbase actually lead to meaningful production on the field in his rookie season in 2026?

Or will he flop under the pressure in Year One?

Nov. 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell (1) barely misses making the catch under pressure from UAB Blazers CB Tamarion Crumpley (13) and SS Sirad Bryant (1) in the second quarter of a collegiate football game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is seemingly the million-dollar question that is probably being tossed around within the meeting rooms at One Bills Drive this offseason.

Putting a lot on the plate of a young player, and expecting them to perform at a high level immediately, can be a risky proposition. Just ask Keon Coleman, who we’ll discuss shortly.

And, not to mention, Bell was already hampered by a hamstring injury earlier this spring during OTAs, which caused him to miss mandatory veteran minicamp at the beginning of June.

But, nevertheless, the 24-year-old rookie—who, after transferring from the University of Wisconsin in 2024, finished his two seasons at UCONN with an incredible 151 receptions for 2,138 yards and 18 touchdowns—doesn’t seem too fazed by the possibility of failing.

The Bronx, New York, native seemingly endured a lot of ups and downs on the gridiron throughout his time in the collegiate ranks, which was the reasoning for his early departure from the Badgers’ program, but he came out on the other side shining brighter than ever.

Aug. 30, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field last season. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was clearly evidenced by his incredible senior campaign in 2025 where he finished second in the entire FBS in receiving yardage with a total of 1,278 yards on 101 receptions to go along with 13 receiving touchdowns.

To cap it all off, Bell also dominated at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in February when he recorded a 41-inch vertical, an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump, a 1.53-second time in the 10-yard split, as well as a time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

For point of reference, future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Julio Jones, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, recorded a broad jump—which is indicative of an athlete’s power and explosiveness—of 11 feet 3 inches, while adding a 40-time of 4.39 seconds, back at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine.

In short, Bell appears to be just as electric, if not more, as any player currently on Buffalo’s roster in the receiving room, and that’s not being hyperbolic.

He also brings plenty of versatility.

Sep. 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Former Syracuse University DB Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) and fellow DB Cornell Perry (19) tackle former UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell (1) after he made a catch during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his two years with the Huskies, Bell played 61.9% of the snaps on the outside, and contributed roughly 36.4% of his snaps from the slot according to Pro Football Focus.

And, to top it all off, the former Taft School standout, which is where he attended high school in Watertown, Connecticut, from 2018 to 2021, was one of two FBS receivers with at least 800 yards racked up after the catch last season.

It appears as if the rookie can be the ultimate chess piece in first-year head coach Joe Brady’s offense.

So, keeping that in mind, Bell—who has been compared by some analysts to former Bills’ wideout Stefon Diggs in terms of how they both run routes and glide across the field effortlessly—is prepared to show up and show out this year in Buffalo.

"It was super-tough," wide receiver Skyler Bell recalled of his overall football journey during an interview with The Buffalo News earlier this offseason.

"(But), it’s just motivation. I want to show people—y’all (messed) up—I’m really that (guy).

Sep. 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former University of Connecticut Huskies WR Skyler Bell (1) runs into the end zone for his third TD during a collegiate football game between the Huskies and the University at Buffalo Bulls | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I’m just trying to get better every day. So, when the season comes, I’m ready to put it all together."

Yeah, I probably wouldn’t put it past Bell to come out on top in this upcoming heated battle for WR3.

He seems to have the mindset—and the tools—to build something special in Buffalo . . . and soon.

So, keep an eye out for the youngster when training camp opens up on July 29.

He could get off to a hot start while playing on the practice fields in the sunshine at St. John Fisher University.

We’ll soon find out: it’ll be sink-or-swim time. The spring is long gone now.

With that said, we have one more prime candidate to cover in this positional-battle preview.

WR Keon Coleman

Basic Info: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Age: 23, Year: 3

College: Florida State University

Additional Background: 2nd-round pick, No. 33, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2024 NFL Draft

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch during Buffalo's mandatory veteran minicamp practice at One Bills Drive. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

Keon Coleman is the most polarizing player on the Buffalo Bills: fans and media members either love him or hate him.

There’s seemingly no in between.

But, be that as it may, there’s still time for Coleman to turn it around in his third season with the franchise that made him the top pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft two Aprils ago.

It’s now or never.

And, he’s been working with former Bills’ fan-favorite wideout Stevie Johnson this offseason in order to help better translate his skills from the basketball court to the football field this year.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound receiver is a former Division-1 basketball player for Michigan State University, but his talents have yet to adequately transfer over to the grass in the pros despite being a quality player during his three seasons of strapping the pads on in college for Michigan State (2021-2022) and Florida State University (2023) as an undergraduate.

Former Michigan State University wide receiver and small forward Keon Coleman takes in the MSU game against Northwestern during the first half of a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Coleman played for the Spartans' basketball team during the 2021-2022 season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman registered 115 receptions for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons, which included tallying 50 receptions for 658 yards and an ACC-leading 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles as a junior in 2023.

The ingredients are all right there for the Opelousas, Louisiana, native to be a potential game-breaker for Buffalo in 2026, as well as many more years to come: it’s what the front office envisioned when selecting him at pick No. 33 two years ago.

It also seemed to be the path that Coleman was on during his rookie season when he tallied 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just 29 receptions for an astonishing average of 19.2 yards per catch in 13 games (12 starts), which included a five-game stretch from Week Four through Week Eight when he recorded 16 receptions for 321 yards for an average of 20.1 yards per reception and 64.2 yards per game.

But, then the wrist injury happened against the Miami Dolphins in Week Nine that year—thanks Jordan Poyer—and fans started hearing more rumblings of multiple other off-the-field issues that ultimately led to disciplinary action on separate occasions from former longtime head coach Sean McDermott over the past two seasons.

It’s been a rollercoaster to put it mildly.

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman gets tripped up and lunges toward the end zone before hitting the ground for a touchdown during second-half action of last season's AFC divisional-round matchup between the Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, the one-time promising young player, who is still just 23 years old and actually younger than the aforementioned rookie Skyler Bell, is set on making things right in 2026.

Everybody is thinking it, but—in his own words—this upcoming season is a defining moment in his football career.

““I mean, for me, it’s make or break it (this season). Sh--, you might not be here (otherwise). Simple as that. Simply put. And, I know what—like I said—I know what I’m capable of,” Bills’ third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman said to reporters back on May 19.

“Getting benched for four games, or something like that? (It’s) unacceptable. I ended (the season) off on a decent note: got a touchdown (against the Broncos). So, that was—I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost—it was just a positive to end the season on, but we lost.

“So, it’s (just) another negative to erase that. But, I mean, I don’t need self-motivation. I know what I’m here to do. . . . If I fall anything short of that, I’m doing myself a disservice, and my team.”

It’s clear: Coleman is on a mission.

Don’t count him out yet, Bills Mafia.

Who will win the WR3 battle this summer WNY? My prediction:

And, despite there being other candidates—nine, in fact—for Coleman to compete with for the third-receiving spot outside of Bell and Palmer, I really don’t see other previously mentioned players like Shavers, Sherfield, or Skinner, whom the team recently claimed off waivers, to be much of a factor in the upcoming WR3 battle.

With that said, who do I think will come out on top when the final depth chart comes out prior to Buffalo’s matchup with the Houston Texans in Week One in September?

My answer might surprise you.

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman confirms with WR Khalil Shakir on what the play-call is while lining up during first-half action of last season's AFC divisional-round matchup between the Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As much flak as he’s taken recently, I’m going with the player whom I see as having the most potential: Keon Coleman.

Why?

Well, let’s just say that outside of Stevie Johnson, Coleman appears to have other important supporters in his corner heading into training camp, as well.

Who might that be?

Well, his new wide receivers coach, Drew Terrell, recently had some flattering things to say about the 23-year-old former Opelousas Catholic School dual-sport athlete.

Former Opelousas Catholic School dual-sport standout Keon Coleman dribbles the ball while walking up the court during a high school basketball game at Opelousas Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Opelousas, Louisiana. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I told him when he got here (that), 'I don’t care whatever narrative has been devised about you. A lot of that is your fault. Things you’ve brought on yourself. You can’t look at it as a victim. You’ve got to take whatever it is on the chin, and do your best every day.’

“(And), ever since I’ve gotten here, he’s been lights out,” Bills’ receivers coach Drew Terrell said in a separate interview with The Buffalo News recently.

“He’s a blank canvas. I think he’s misunderstood, in a way. Keon is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around, especially at the receiver position. He knows exactly what he’s supposed to be doing, (and) what guys around him are supposed to be doing.

“Conceptually, what we’re trying to get done—attacking leverage, playing fast, (knowing) what Josh is looking at, (and) where he’s going through his progression—(Keon) is ultra-football aware (of what we’re doing). . . .

“He can go as far as he wants to go.”

Dec. 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman (0) catches a touchdown against the New York Jets while being double-covered by Jets LB Chazz Surratt (55) and Jets CB D.J. Reed (4) during the second half of an NFL football game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That just about settles it for me. If Coleman can finally figure out how to wrap his head around what it takes to be a successful professional football player in the NFL, both on and off the field, then the sky really is the limit for the fun-loving character who once stole the show in Buffalo with his big yellow puffer jacket and craving for cookies.

Sometimes people need to lighten up and give others second . . . or even third chances. Football is just a game at the end of the day, and we all just pay a lot of money to watch it.

So, having fun isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

It’s all about balance.

Oct. 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman (0) runs onto the field before an NFL football game at Bank of America Stadium between the Bills and the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, with that said, soon that fun game will be back in all our lives for the next seven months: rejoice, everyone!

Training camp is just days away from starting in Pittsford, New York.