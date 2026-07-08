New 2027 NFL Mock Draft Solves Buffalo Bills' Biggest O-Line Need

The Buffalo Bills had two interior offensive lineman scheduled for free agency this offseason. While starting left guard David Edwards left to sign a free agency deal with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo was able to retain center Connor McGovern via a four-year extension.

This year, they will have a competition between Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett for the starting left guard position. Their hope is that Anderson ends up winning the job and keeping the left guard spot locked down for a while. As for the right guard position, O'Cyrus Torrence is in the final year of his contract. As Bills On SI's John Green writes, both he and the front office have expressed a desire to work out a long-term deal, but there's no guarantee anything will happen, especially with the Bills' current cap situation.

With all the questions facing Buffalo at the two interior line positions, Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI sees them filling one of those spots by selecting Austin Siereveld from Ohio State in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 31: Austin Siereveld, IOL, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld lines up during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melo says it could be difficult for the Bills to retain Torrence since they're projected to be well over the cap entering the season. We all know that general manager Brandon Beane has always found ways to move money around, but if it doesn't work, Melo sees Siereveld as a plug-and-play replacement.

"The Buffalo Bills have guard O'Cyrus Torrence on an expiring contract. It could be difficult to retain him as the Bills are currently projected to be $34 million over the cap next offseason. Ohio State guard Austin Siereveld possesses terrific size and power throughout his pro-ready frame," Melo wrote.

Even if Torrence is re-signed, selecting a guard in the first round of the draft wouldn't be off the table for Buffalo. At left guard, Anderson and Corbett are both playing on one-year deals, so whoever wins that job isn't guaranteed to be back for the 2027 season.

That said, the Bills would love to be able to have both guard positions figured out before entering the offseason. That would allow them to use their first round pick in 2027 on a potential game changer on offense.

Buffalo has used their top pick over the past two years on defenders, and they focused heavily on defensive players with the majority of their selections over the past two drafts. Finally being able to add young offensive players, especially at the wide receiver position, could be exactly what this offense needs.