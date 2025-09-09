Bills Central

Bills' wild Week 1 win over Ravens was an NFL first

The Bills 41-40 win over the Ravens, wasn't just a classic, it made NFL history as a unique "scorigami" score, never recorded before.

Bills kicker Matt Prater hugs quarterback Josh Allen after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Prater’s field goal put them up 41-40 in the final seconds.
Bills kicker Matt Prater hugs quarterback Josh Allen after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Prater’s field goal put them up 41-40 in the final seconds. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was one for the ages and will go down in history as one of the greatest games played between two teams.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens put on a show in Week 1, with Josh Allen and the Bills coming out on the winning side, 41-40.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen set to pass during the Bills comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for a receiver before running with the ball during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The numbers inside this game were ridiculous, but one that isn't mentioned much is the final score of 41-40.

It's what we call a "scorigami" — the first time in NFL history that a game produced a 41-40 result.

When we consider the 100-plus years of professional football, this outcome is tough to fathom, but here we are.

Jon Bois’ scorigami theory lives on in

The term "scorigami" was originally coined by sports writer, video producer, and YouTuber, Jon Bois. The term describes a football game's final score, which has never happened before and is even tracked on nflscorigami.com. If you check the chart, the Bills versus Ravens game is listed as the only game to have this final score.

The Bills are on this chart more than once. In 2000, they played against the Green Bay Packers in a 27-18 win, and this final score has happened only once as well. Or how about this one, in 1988, the Buccaneers beat the Bills by a score of 10-5, another instance of this be the only time in NFL history with this final score.

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

