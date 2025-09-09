Bills' wild Week 1 win over Ravens was an NFL first
It was one for the ages and will go down in history as one of the greatest games played between two teams.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens put on a show in Week 1, with Josh Allen and the Bills coming out on the winning side, 41-40.
The numbers inside this game were ridiculous, but one that isn't mentioned much is the final score of 41-40.
It's what we call a "scorigami" — the first time in NFL history that a game produced a 41-40 result.
When we consider the 100-plus years of professional football, this outcome is tough to fathom, but here we are.
Jon Bois’ scorigami theory lives on in
The term "scorigami" was originally coined by sports writer, video producer, and YouTuber, Jon Bois. The term describes a football game's final score, which has never happened before and is even tracked on nflscorigami.com. If you check the chart, the Bills versus Ravens game is listed as the only game to have this final score.
The Bills are on this chart more than once. In 2000, they played against the Green Bay Packers in a 27-18 win, and this final score has happened only once as well. Or how about this one, in 1988, the Buccaneers beat the Bills by a score of 10-5, another instance of this be the only time in NFL history with this final score.
