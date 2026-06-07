NFL Insider Identifies Scenario Where Bills Could Pursue Maxx Crosby Trade

Earlier this offseason, the Buffalo Bills reportedly showed interest in pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Eventually, Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, but that deal was cancelled when medical concerns regarding his surgically repaired knee were revealed during his physical.

Crosby returned to the Las Vegas Raiders and both sides are saying they're glad things worked out as they did. That doesn't mean there's no chance that Crosby eventually hits the trade block again this season.

That's why ESPN's Dan Graziano believes it's worth keeping an eye on Crosby, whose salary became fully guaranteed for 2027. He's owed $59 million over the next two seasons, a fair deal for someone of his talent which only makes him more enticing for teams in need of a star pass rusher. One such team, according to Graziano, could be the Bills.

As he stated, Buffalo might re-visit Crosby's availability during the season if they feel they need an extra push for the playoffs. The only issue there is that there could be other contenders, including their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots.

"Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he's going to get traded at all, we're probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline. If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again," Graziano wrote.

Maxx Crosby needs to prove he's healthy before teams make any offers

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If Buffalo, and any other team, that was truly interested in pursuing Crosby wanted to get back in the mix, they're going to want to see him healthy.

Crosby has stated that there are no concerns with his knee, but the Ravens' medical staff didn't feel the same way. Whatever reasons they had to be worried seems to have been enough to prevent any further trade talks.

Now, teams seem content to allow Crosby to get on the field and show that he can still be the same player. If he's able to do this, the market could get hot once again.

Bills will allow their current corps the chance to succeed first

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau celebrates after blocking a pass against the Seattle Seahawks. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

For Buffalo, they won't just be watching Crosby to see if he's healthy. They're also going to give their current group of pass rushers to show they can succeed under Jim Leonhard.

They're going into the year with Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, rookie T.J. Parker, Michael Hoecht, and Mike Danna. While there might not be a superstar the caliber of Crosby, the Bills could have enough firepower to make a pursuit of Crosby feel superfluous.