Bills S Sam Franklin Fined Under NFL's New 'Three-Strike' Suspension Rule

The Buffalo Bills were in action this past Thursday night, allowing them to get Week 2 over with early. They secured a win over the Detroit Lions, improving to 2-0 in the process and they now have their sights set on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

While their attention is focused on the Chargers, the league briefly returned its attention to Week 1. On Sunday, it was announced that Buffalo safety Sam Franklin was fined $9,425 for a blindside block against the Houston Texans.

Franklin drew the penalty on the first punt of the second half. Not only did he wind up being fined for the flag, but Franklin could be in danger of facing stiffer discipline down the road since his foul counts toward the league's new “three-strike” suspension rule.

New "Three-Strike" rule was introduced this offseason

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been an emphasis on cleaning up personal fouls this offseason, so the NFL introduced a new rule to force players to be more conscious of their actions. Dubbed the "Three-Strike Suspension Rule," the new legislation means players will be suspended for one game for certain fouls.

"Players who commit three violations in any of the following categories will now be suspended for one game: hip drop tackle, horse collar tackle, launching, hit on a defenseless player and blindside block," wrote The Athletic's Jayna Bardahl.

Franklin signed a three-year extension this offseason and is the special teams captain. Despite the faith the front office has shown in Franklin, he's been off to a rough start this season. In addition to the Week 1 foul, he was hit with a holding penalty on the opening kickoff against Detroit in Week 2.

Houston Texans also drew fine for penalty in Week 1

Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just the Bills who were on the wrong side of the NFL fine list on Sunday. Also being hit with a punishment was Texans' defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr.

Another flag that was thrown during the third quarter was on Edwards, who was called for a late hit on Josh Allen. Edwards learned on Sunday that he would lose $8,263 in fines. Edwards finished the season-opener with just one tackle but had a half-sack.

Houston will be in action on Sunday as they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo will be resting and keeping an eye on the Chargers, who they host on Sept. 27.

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