Numbers Paint an Encouraging Picture for the Bills Under Joe Brady

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills held an introductory press conference for new head coach Joe Brady, who was promoted from his offensive coordinator position to replace Sean McDermott.

Reactions to his hiring have been mixed, but the players believe he's the right coach to help them take the next step. Josh Allen said as much during the presser, stating a belief that players will respond well to Brady.

MORE: Joe Brady makes bold prediction on future of Bills' downfield passing game

Brady has believers outside of the building as well, including Kay Adams. The host of Up & Adams discussed the outlook for the Bills, and said Brady has made the team better since taking over as the offensive coordinator.

"I want you to look at these numbers from the 41 games that Joe Brady's been the OC versus the 41 games before he took over. And consider the context here, too. The Bills have had the best record in the NFL since they made that switch," Adams said.

"They averaged the second-most points per game over that span, most of that coming in the post-Stefan Diggs era. And if you look at that third row, that pretty little third row, Josh Allen's turnovers have been cut down significantly in the regular season. The offense as a whole has gone from the third-highest turnover rate to the second-best over that span."

Joe Brady has made the Bills BETTER…



Here's the data:@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/RSejoKcFHw — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 29, 2026

Despite defensive slide, Bills kept winning

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams said their offense has been vastly improved, which has helped them continue to win despite the defense trending in the wrong direction.

"And you also consider the defense. They're still very good. They went from number one in the league to 10th over that span as well. So all those numbers and data. to say this, despite losing an all-pro receiver and having the defense get worse, the team has won more. They have scored more since Joe Brady entered the door."

MORE: Joe Brady's introduction as Bills head coach reveals underlying tension among ranks

She added that Allen deserves a lot of credit, as does former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who also interviewed for the head coach position. That said, she has faith in Brady's ability to improve the Bills' chances.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —