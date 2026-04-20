Likelihood of Bills Re-Signing Their Best Four Free Agents Still Available

Although the bulk of free agency is complete, the Buffalo Bills are likely to make a few more moves following the NFL Draft.

In addition to signing a list of undrafted rookies, the Bills will presumably check in with multiple veterans who remain on the open market.

"At this time, there's guys that are like,'you know what? I didn't get the money I was looking for. I kind of want to wait until after the draft and see where guys go.' You're kind of at that point with some of the vets that have played," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix.

A number of Bills' free agents currently fall under that umbrella and could look to rejoin the team in May depending upon draft results.

Here are four Bills' veteran free agents who remain available, beginning with the most likely to re-sign and ending with the least likely.

WR Brandin Cooks

If the Bills re-sign a veteran, Cooks seems to make the most sense. Reliable wide receiver depth is never a bad thing, and Cooks proved valuable after joining the team down the stretch last year.

There appears to be interest from both parties on a potential reunion.

"I think kinda what I said [earlier], seeing how the draft falls, seeing what our numbers are. I think that's kind of where's he's at, too. Making sure he doesn't go somewhere and a team drafts someone else," said Beane.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Gabe Davis

With Davis still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in the wild-card win this past January, any potential move may not materialize until late in the summer.

Much like he did last year, Davis, who has 28 career regular season touchdown receptions with Buffalo, could re-join the Bills in a reserve role while working his way back into game shape.

Both quarterback Josh Allen and first-year head coach Joe Brady would seemingly be open to bringing Davis back into the fold. Davis, who has a great rapport with the quarterback, has been lauded by Brady for his willingness to block and create opportunities for others in the passing game.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13), center, can’t haul in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42), bottom, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Matt Milano

The Bills could use more options at inside linebacker as they transition to a 3-4 base formation under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Although Milano best days may be behind him, he showed plenty of juice when healthy in 2025. The former All-Pro delivered a key tackle-for-loss and pass breakup in the playoff road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If he's willing to play for a cap-friendly salary, Milano would provide valuable depth and leadership during the defensive transition.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

DE Joey Bosa

Bosa has the highest profile of the Bills' unsigned free agents, but it seems like he's the least likely to re-sign. He's currently listed as Sports Illustrated's third-ranked available free agent heading into the draft.

While Bosa has been linked to potentially joining his brother Nick with the San Francisco 49ers, there doesn't appear to be much demand for the aging veteran, who faded down the stretch in 2025.

Despite delivering in a few key spots, Bosa's overall body of work didn't live up to his $12.6 million salary. After 5.0 regular season sacks, he was a non-factor during the playoffs.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images