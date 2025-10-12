Bills Mafia trade chatter reaches delusional level with Eagles' WR1
Some Buffalo Bills' fans will tell you that the team has a wide receiver problem. While it's true they don't have an alpha in the receiver room, the offense is still highly productive, and a trade deadline deal is better spent elsewhere on the roster.
Logic, however, won't stop Bills fans from clamoring for a superstar wideout.
Logic also won't stop Bills fans from screaming for the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Here's the problem with that. The Eagles are not going to trade their superstar receiver, no matter how little they target him in their offense.
The Eagles are still a Super Bowl contender, and no Super Bowl contender will trade away their alpha receiver. Those fans who think they will are overcome with delusion.
Bills' WR options via trade
Now, if you want to talk about one of the New Orleans Saints receivers, Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed, then that's a conversation worth having. The Saints are in the running for the NFL's top pick in next year's draft and will be looking to stockpile some picks.
Bills' more obvious need
The Bills have other, more glaring needs, such as at the cornerback position. If you are comfortable with Tre'Davious White manning the CB2 position until Maxwell Hairston returns, you could make a case for the Bills to go after a top-flight receiver like Olave, but there are no guarantees that Hairston will be the answer. We're also waiting on another rookie, Dorian Strong, to come off the IR, but he's still weeks away from that happening.
It's true to say that adding a receiver of Olave's caliber would be good for Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. Would he be targeted like a number one in the Bills offense? Maybe, maybe not, but he would certainly provide a legitimate deep threat. The same can be said of the Saints' Rashid Shaheed. We've seen Bills general manager Brandon Beane make moves for veteran receivers. Allen's first career passing touchdown was to one of them. Who remembers Kelvin Benjamin?
