Sean McDermott can join rare crowd with Bills' win over Buccaneers
The Buffalo Bills' coaching staff is under fire once again, and rightfully so.
After multiple unsuccessful postseason appearances and now losing three of their last five this season, Sean McDermott and his coordinators are squarely on the hot seat.
Is a change at the head spot needed? Maybe, maybe not.
One thing is clear, McDermott is still one of the best in Bills' history.
Next win puts Sean McDermott in legendary company
With a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, it will mark McDermott's 100th career win, including playoffs, becoming just the sixth head coach to accomplish this within their first nine seasons. The list includes Paul Brown, Joe Gibbs, Joe Madden, Mike McCarthy, and George Seifert.
These coaching legends combined for seven Super Bowls as head coaches. Seifert won three more as an assistant coach, while Paul Brown owns eight league championships before the Super Bowl was established, bringing the total to 15 league titles among the five head coaches.
Is McDermott the coach to get Bills over hump?
Will McDermott get there with the Bills? That's the multi-million-dollar question that many fans believe the answer to be no. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, McDermott turned the Bills' franchise around and was instrumental in breaking the team's 17-year playoff drought.
We can go on and on about McDermott and what he has accomplished as the head coach of the Bills. Five straight division titles, playoff appearances in seven of his previous eight seasons, and second in team history with seven playoff wins. The question remains, is he the one to lead the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years and win it all?
