Sean McDermott can join rare crowd with Bills' win over Buccaneers

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Bills head coach Sean McDermott these days, but with a win against the Bucs, he will accomplish something only six other head coaches have done.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' coaching staff is under fire once again, and rightfully so.

After multiple unsuccessful postseason appearances and now losing three of their last five this season, Sean McDermott and his coordinators are squarely on the hot seat.

Is a change at the head spot needed? Maybe, maybe not.

One thing is clear, McDermott is still one of the best in Bills' history.

Next win puts Sean McDermott in legendary company

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks off the field after a Bills win over the New Orleans Saints.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, following a win over the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, it will mark McDermott's 100th career win, including playoffs, becoming just the sixth head coach to accomplish this within their first nine seasons. The list includes Paul Brown, Joe Gibbs, Joe Madden, Mike McCarthy, and George Seifert.

These coaching legends combined for seven Super Bowls as head coaches. Seifert won three more as an assistant coach, while Paul Brown owns eight league championships before the Super Bowl was established, bringing the total to 15 league titles among the five head coaches.

Is McDermott the coach to get Bills over hump?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the Bills' loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks at a scoreboard replay during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Will McDermott get there with the Bills? That's the multi-million-dollar question that many fans believe the answer to be no. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, McDermott turned the Bills' franchise around and was instrumental in breaking the team's 17-year playoff drought.

We can go on and on about McDermott and what he has accomplished as the head coach of the Bills. Five straight division titles, playoff appearances in seven of his previous eight seasons, and second in team history with seven playoff wins. The question remains, is he the one to lead the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years and win it all?

Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.