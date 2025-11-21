Offensive line regression, terrible defense doom Bills in latest loss
The Buffalo Bills haven't won in Houston since the J.P. Losman days, and that didn't change, dropping another one to the Texans, 23-19.
The Texans' defense is No. 1 in the league for a reason, and they dominated the Bills' offense, specifically their offensive line.
Then, with the defensive lapses, this year's version of the Bills will have to score 30+ every game, sometimes more if they are to win.
There are several things we can point to, but the inconsistent play of the Bills is becoming an issue. Despite the team's 7-4 record, and will likely make the playoffs, but they won't win the division and will be on the road in the wildcard round.
Defense will keep Bills from Super Bowl yet again
Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, or Sean McDermott, whoever is running the Bills' defense, needs to make in-game adjustments. Texans running back Woody Marks averaged 4.6 yards per carry for 74 yards. As a team, the Texans had only 109 yards on the ground, while still averaging 4.4. In the first half, it seemed like Marks would have a career day.
The Bills' defense improved in the second half, but there was still zero pass rush. The Bills recorded no sacks and only four quarterback hits. Now, for the bad news, there isn't a solution to fix this. The Bills' defense is what it is, and will be why this team will head into the 2026 offseason with another playoff failure. Poor play from veterans like Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard, along with a massive number of injuries, will be the Bills' downfall in 2025.
Bills offensive line looked like JV unit
The Bills' offensive line has been ranked as one of the top units in the league, and allowed the fewest sacks a season ago. This season, they have regressed, and it culminated tonight against the Texans, who sacked Allen eight times. Outside of running back James Cook's 45-yard touchdown run, they also shut down Cook.
Turnovers once again prove costly
For the third game in a row, the Bills turned the ball over three times. It worked out against the Buccaneers, but multiple turnovers, more often than not, will result in losses. This team seems lost right now, and it starts up front. The Bills' offensive line has taken a step back, or three, and can't protect Allen, which leads him to make poor decisions, resulting in sacks and turnovers.
Josh Allen can be Super Man one week, Clark Kent the next
As fun as Allen is to watch on most days, he's equally frustrating this season. Too many times, he is taking unnecessary sacks or forcing throws that a sixth-round rookie quarterback would throw. He's not taking easy throws when the defense presents them, instead opting for trying to force a big play.
