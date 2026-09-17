Bradley Chubb Believes This Buffalo Bills Player's Abilities Are 'Honestly Insane'

When an experienced veteran like Buffalo Bills' edge rusher Bradley Chubb is blown away by a player, it's worth taking note.

So, when he heaped praise on Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker, we certainly took notice.

After practice on Tuesday, Chubb met with the media and noted how impressed he has been with the second-year defensive lineman, who has garnered a ton of hype all year.

Walker's athleticism is what jumps off the page at Chubb the most, and the veteran defensive end believes that while Walker is already good, he's only going to get better.

"It's honestly insane," Chubb said of Walker. "I saw it during OTAs a little bit, how nimble he was on his feet. That's OTAs, so I'm like, 'OK, I'll see it in training camp, see how it is.'

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) bats the ball down during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Training camp it was even crazier and then we got in those preseason games and you saw it all come to life. Deone's one of those players, once in a lifetime... I don't even know how big he is, but he's a huge dude and to be able to be so nimble, so quick, play so aggressive and make plays all around the field, it's gonna be fun to see him continue to grow. He's only in Year 2, which is crazy when you see the plays he makes."

Walker's ascension began last season, when he put together a solid rookie campaign. And expectations only grew during the offseason, when the 2025 fourth-round pick looked to be improving ahead of his sophomore season.

Walker didn't disappoint in Week 1, either, when he posted the fifth-best overall grade on defense among Bills defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound lineman filled up the stat sheet with six tackles, including two for loss, one sack and one QB hit. He also notched a whopping four run stops and his 85.3 PFF pass-rush grade was tops for the Bills.

The breakout season we were all expecting for Walker is off to one heck of a start.

Deone Walker could feast in Week 2

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions have a real problem on their hands when it comes to defending against Walker in Week 2.

It was already going to be difficult enough, but now the Lions are set to be without two of their starting offensive linemen, including guard Christian Mahogany, which is going to make keeping Walker in check much more difficult.

Ben Bartch will be tasked with replacing Mahogany, and he didn't fair too well after replacing the Lions' starting guard upon his exit from the Week 1 game, as Bartch posted PFF grades of 53.4 in pass-blocking and 66.7 in run-blocking.

Don't be surprised if you hear Walker's name a lot on Thursday night.

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