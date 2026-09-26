Bills' Teammates Believe 'It's an Honor' to Play Beside Budding Star DT

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Deone Walker was once thought to be a risky investment when the team traded up to select him on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But, two games into his second NFL season, it appears that the Bills may have won the lottery with Walker.

“We knew who he was and what he could be,” Bills’ defensive captain Terrel Bernard said following practice on Wednesday.

“He’s shown that he’s been dominant, you know? I think, in every aspect of the game—in the run game, as a pass-rusher—I think he’s caused a lot of problems for opposing teams, and he’s helped us out a lot, you know?

“He’s made a lot of plays that necessarily weren’t his plays to make, so—yeah—like I said, man, he’s been dominant.”

Walker picking up right where he left off as a rookie

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) stretches prior to a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently named the Defensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus for his efforts against the Detroit Lions during Buffalo’s home opener on September 17, the 6-foot-7, 331-pound Kentucky product has been on a tear to start his sophomore campaign in the professional ranks.

He’ll be another key factor against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in Orchard Park, too.

Undeniably, it’s been an impressive follow up to the former fourth-rounder’s rookie year where—despite dealing with a pars defect in his back—he surprisingly started 16 of 17 games in the regular season in 2025 en route to tallying 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, four pass deflections, one sack, and one fumble recovery in just 47% of the defensive snaps.

In the playoffs, the former Kentucky Wildcat tallied six combined tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception, which came in Buffalo’s devastating divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos this past January.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield gets ready to pass before Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker attempts to disrupt the play during first-half action on Sunday, Nov 16, 2025, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The overall body of work earned the youngster a spot on the 2025 PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team.

And, thus far through two games in 2026, Walker has registered the most quarterback pressures of any interior defensive lineman in the league with a total of nine, while also managing to record seven total tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Simply stated, he’s been one of the best defenders in the entire National Football League, not just for Buffalo.

Teammates recognizing how ‘special’ giant playmaking DL is

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills' defender Deone Walker (96) in the second quarter of an NFL matchup between the Bills and Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, bro is just different. Whether it’s, like, him going in the run game and shrugging dudes or hitting with a hesi (hesitation move). I mean, he’s a special player,” outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau, who is currently in sole possession of the league’s sack lead with four, said at One Bills Drive earlier this week.

“He’s playing at an unbelievable level, and it’s an honor to be out there with him even though he’s a young guy. I mean, bro, it’s something crazy. It’s something to see . . . him just winning up front—winning in the run game, winning in the pass—so, yeah, it’s great. (We’re) happy for him.”

As for Walker himself?

Well, the 22-year-old Detroit, Michigan, native isn’t one to utter many words . . . he lets his play do most of the talking.

Ultimately, he says he’s simply just being himself out there between the white lines.

Young defender has kept same mentality developed under McDermott

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' defender Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans' running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m trying to ‘be you with us,’ you know? Doing my own (job), no matter what. The mentality still from last year (is), ‘Doing my 1/11th. Do your job.’ You know, being in the spots I’m supposed to be in, (and) trusting that my teammates (will be in) those spots.

“So, you know, (I’m) not really doing anything special: just playing ball,” Bills’ second-year interior defensive lineman Deone Walker said during media availability on Wednesday.

“The consistency part is what separates the good players from the great ones. You know, I’m not going out anywhere looking for plays, (and) I’m not trying to make the big play. If it comes to me, I’m going to try and be in the best position to make it, but if not, I’m going to let my teammate make it.”

So far, it’s been a seamless transition from Year 1 to Year 2 for the behemoth along the interior of the defensive line, even though the Bills have made a switch to a 3-4 scheme under first-year NFL defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Walker not worried about accolades

Aug. 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills' defender Deone Walker (96) reacts after making a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the previously mentioned Rousseau, who appears to have activated his alter ego, ‘Groot’, in the new system this year, the change to Leonhard’s plan of attack looks like a perfect fit for Walker.

The sky is the limit, as the saying goes, and if he keeps up this level of play there’s a chance the former No. 109 overall draft pick reaches superstar status by the end of the season.

Even if he doesn’t, as long as the Bills reach their goals as a team, then Walker will be just fine.

“I don’t care about the limelight,” Walker concluded. “As long as we get the ‘W’, that’s all that matters to me.”

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