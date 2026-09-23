Bills' Deone Walker Turns Dominant Week 2 Performance Into National Recognition

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start in September.

Through two weeks of play, the Bills look like one of the best teams in the entire National Football League under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

And, although new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s youthful unit has surrendered exactly 31 points in each of the team’s first two matchups, there have been some bright spots on that side of the ball, and those promising glimpses have been coming from a few specific players.

Bills’ defense boasts top Week 2 pass-rushers

Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau, who currently leads the league in sacks (4) and quarterback pressures (16), Buffalo’s defense has also received several disruptive contributions from Deone Walker, the team’s second-year starting defensive lineman out of the University of Kentucky.

So much so, in fact, that the 6-foot-7, 331-pounder was recently named the Defensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Detroit Lions last week onThursday Night Football at the new Highmark Stadium.He registered a 17.9% pass-rush win rate against Detroit while tallying five quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, two quarterback hits, and one tackle.

Needless to say, Walker has been a load to handle in the middle of Buffalo’s new 3-4 defensive alignment under Leonhard, and it’s led to many big plays being made in the backfield. Additionally, he was named one of the Top 3 risers for Bills On SI heading into Week 3.

Walker wreaking havoc in middle of Buffalo’s 3-4 alignment

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) stretches prior to a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Bills at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Combining his stellar statistics against Detroit with his outing versus the Houston Texans in Week 1, the 22-year-old Detroit native has recorded seven total tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections and one sack.

And, that’s not even mentioning his quarterback pressures, as Walker currently leads all interior defensive lineman in the league with nine according to the same PFF database.

Even when he isn’t collecting a tackle himself, the “dancing bear” is continually creating plays for his teammates through his constant disruption in the opposing backfield.

It’s been the type of showing through two weeks of action that general manager Brandon Beane probably envisioned for the behemoth defender when he traded away two mid-round picks last spring to the Chicago Bears in order to maneuver up the board 23 spots to select the fast-falling collegiate superstar in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at pick No. 109.

At the time, some analysts questioned the move given that Walker was known for having a back injury that gave him trouble while at Kentucky.

Beane’s decision to draft Walker looking better by the week

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans' running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, looking back on it now, it was a smart move by Beane, especially after Buffalo’s head front-office member mistakenly also traded up to grab former South Carolina Gamecocks’ undersized defensive lineman T.J. Sanders in the second round of the draft on Day 2 last April.

Sanders, who has been inactive through the first two games this year, is flirting with bust status, while Walker appears on the verge of becoming an unstoppable wrecking ball for years to come.

If he keeps this style of play up, then the 2025 PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team member just might walk away with a follow-up season that includes an All-Pro nod.

Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers might provide another giant opportunity toward reaching that lofty goal.