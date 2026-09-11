NFL Film Guru Says Bills' WR1 D.J. Moore Clears Stefon Diggs in One Key Area

D.J. Moore is probably the best Buffalo Bills WR since Stefon Diggs. But Brian Baldinger is taking Moore over the former Bills' WR1 in one particular on-field skill.

The 11-year NFL veteran compared Moore to a running back with the way he's built, particularly on the lower half. He was very adamant, though, about the ninth-year veteran and what he may bring to Buffalo in an area it's been missing.

"He does have an explosive element to his game, so it gives them some deep speed that maybe they didn’t have," said Baldinger in an interview with Jack Green of Betway Insider. "Stefon Diggs couldn’t run like DJ Moore. He was a great route runner, great catcher, rarely dropped a pass, and very dependable."

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) runs a pass route in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed demon

The numbers show Baldinger is right. Coming out for the draft at the NFL Scouting Combine, Moore outpaced his fellow Maryland product, Diggs, in their 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill. Additionally, the former Panthers and Bears WR also outpaced Diggs in the vertical and broad jumps.

Simply put, Moore is even more explosive than Diggs. While Diggs has had more production throughout his career, the numbers show that he is more of a threat in the intermediate areas of the field. As for Moore, he is a more likely threat to take the top off a defense downfield.

That difference in explosion may be shown most in Moore and Diggs's careers with their yards after catch stats. Moore's career average YAC is 5.2, as opposed to 3.9 for Diggs.

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs finds open field against the Seahawks. Diggs had nine catches for 118 yards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We wrote about that Moore's encouraging metrics not long after the Bills completed the trade for the 2018 first-round pick.

That YAC area is one that Baldy also looks forward to seeing from Moore now that he's paired up with a former MVP QB in Josh Allen.

"The one part I want to see with DJ, and it was there a little bit with Caleb Williams, is that Josh creates so much offense with his ability to extend plays," said Baldinger.

"Can DJ play off-script with Josh Allen and get open the way Terrell Owens used to, the way Antonio Brown used to? Some of these great receivers really helped their quarterbacks out when they got into trouble."

Is DJ Moore the next Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills? pic.twitter.com/UAZFfIy0Tm — WGR 550 (@WGR550) July 29, 2026

As for the rapport between Moore and his MVP quarterback, it's so good that it "just feels fake."

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —