NFL Film Guru Says Bills' WR1 D.J. Moore Clears Stefon Diggs in One Key Area
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D.J. Moore is probably the best Buffalo Bills WR since Stefon Diggs. But Brian Baldinger is taking Moore over the former Bills' WR1 in one particular on-field skill.
The 11-year NFL veteran compared Moore to a running back with the way he's built, particularly on the lower half. He was very adamant, though, about the ninth-year veteran and what he may bring to Buffalo in an area it's been missing.
"He does have an explosive element to his game, so it gives them some deep speed that maybe they didn’t have," said Baldinger in an interview with Jack Green of Betway Insider. "Stefon Diggs couldn’t run like DJ Moore. He was a great route runner, great catcher, rarely dropped a pass, and very dependable."
Speed demon
The numbers show Baldinger is right. Coming out for the draft at the NFL Scouting Combine, Moore outpaced his fellow Maryland product, Diggs, in their 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill. Additionally, the former Panthers and Bears WR also outpaced Diggs in the vertical and broad jumps.
Simply put, Moore is even more explosive than Diggs. While Diggs has had more production throughout his career, the numbers show that he is more of a threat in the intermediate areas of the field. As for Moore, he is a more likely threat to take the top off a defense downfield.
That difference in explosion may be shown most in Moore and Diggs's careers with their yards after catch stats. Moore's career average YAC is 5.2, as opposed to 3.9 for Diggs.
We wrote about that Moore's encouraging metrics not long after the Bills completed the trade for the 2018 first-round pick.
That YAC area is one that Baldy also looks forward to seeing from Moore now that he's paired up with a former MVP QB in Josh Allen.
"The one part I want to see with DJ, and it was there a little bit with Caleb Williams, is that Josh creates so much offense with his ability to extend plays," said Baldinger.
"Can DJ play off-script with Josh Allen and get open the way Terrell Owens used to, the way Antonio Brown used to? Some of these great receivers really helped their quarterbacks out when they got into trouble."
As for the rapport between Moore and his MVP quarterback, it's so good that it "just feels fake."
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.