Bills' returning edge-rusher hilariously confused for Joey Bosa
The Buffalo Bills don't expect Michael Hoecht to be Joey Bosa when he returns from his suspension this week. But some of the younger members of Bills Mafia certainly do.
Signed as a free agent last offseason, Hoecht was suspended for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy, forcing him to sit out this season's first six games. With his punishment now lifted, he has been activated to the Bills' roster and could be on the field when they come off their Bye by visiting the Panthers Sunday in Carolina.
Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's unit needs all the help it can get, as the Bills' rush defense ranks 31st through seven weeks. Only the 1-6 Miami Dolphins allow more yards on the ground than Buffalo's 156 per game.
Michael Hoecht goes back to school
During his suspension, Hoecht stayed in shape by working out at Hamburg High School (just southwest of Orchard Park), sometimes on its softball field. The sight of Hoecht working out in the early mornings, however, caused some confusion to the students.
“They were very warm and welcoming," Hoecht said. "I was over at their softball field and a few times in the morning as the school buses pulled up they were like, ‘Joey Bosa, Joey Bosa!’ ”
Bosa, the Bills' biggest free-agent signing, has been a disappointment with only two sacks in six games. Edge rusher Greg Rousseau only has 1.5
Hoecht recorded 56 tackles and three sacks in 17 games played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024.