Bills Central

Bills' returning edge-rusher hilariously confused for Joey Bosa

While serving his 6-game suspension working out a local high school, Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Michael Hoecht says students thought he was Joey Bosa.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht tries to keep defensive end Paris Shand from getting by him during Bills Training Camp.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht tries to keep defensive end Paris Shand from getting by him during Bills Training Camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills don't expect Michael Hoecht to be Joey Bosa when he returns from his suspension this week. But some of the younger members of Bills Mafia certainly do.

Signed as a free agent last offseason, Hoecht was suspended for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy, forcing him to sit out this season's first six games. With his punishment now lifted, he has been activated to the Bills' roster and could be on the field when they come off their Bye by visiting the Panthers Sunday in Carolina.

RELATED: Joey Bosa's SoCal mansion up for sale as Bills' star gets comfortable in Southtowns

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's unit needs all the help it can get, as the Bills' rush defense ranks 31st through seven weeks. Only the 1-6 Miami Dolphins allow more yards on the ground than Buffalo's 156 per game.

Michael Hoecht goes back to school

During his suspension, Hoecht stayed in shape by working out at Hamburg High School (just southwest of Orchard Park), sometimes on its softball field. The sight of Hoecht working out in the early mornings, however, caused some confusion to the students.

Joey Bosa pursues passer
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks for a receiver during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Behind him Bills Joey Bosa heads towards him hoping to sack him. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They were very warm and welcoming," Hoecht said. "I was over at their softball field and a few times in the morning as the school buses pulled up they were like, ‘Joey Bosa, Joey Bosa!’ ”

MORE: TV analyst serves up stinging, 'panic button' criticism of 'light in the box' Bills

Bosa, the Bills' biggest free-agent signing, has been a disappointment with only two sacks in six games. Edge rusher Greg Rousseau only has 1.5

Hoecht recorded 56 tackles and three sacks in 17 games played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024.

DE Michael Hoecht
DE Michael Hoecht / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.