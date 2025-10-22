Potential Bills' WR target doubles down on trade request ahead of Nov. 4 deadline
The Buffalo Bills are disappointed with their group of wide receivers that is led by a tight end. Former 1,000-yard target and AFC East veteran Jakobi Meyers desperately wants to be traded.
Just by the law of supply and demand, the Bills trading for Meyers seems to make sense.
Meyers, the disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders' receiver who has been linked to the Bills for weeks, doubled-down on his trade demand this week. With the Raiders at 2-5 overall, and at the bottom of the AFC West, he was asked by reporters if he still wanted to leave Las Vegas before the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Said Meyers, "For sure."
Despite missing last week's game with a toe injury, Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards this season. Both totals would lead the Bills. Khalil Shakir's progression has dipped from a year ago and the Bills remain frustrated by the production - and off-field commitment - of the talented Keon Coleman. Third receivers Josh Palmer and Curtis Samuel have battled injuries to combine for only 17 catches.
Of their receivers, only Shakir is on pace for even 700 yards. Meyers, who started his career with the New England Patriotws, has produced more than 800 yards the last four seasons, including a career-high 1,027 in 2024.
Price For Jakobi?
Looking to get back on track after two ugly losses that have derailed a promising 4-0 start, the Bills' are desperate for an infusion of offensive playmakers for star quarterback Josh Allen in the passing game.
So what a trade to get Meyers look like? Sports Illustrated is proposing The Bills send the Raiders a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder.
