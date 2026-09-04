Skip to main content
Bills Central

Where All 34 Buffalo Bills' Roster Cuts Have Landed Following NFL Deadline

The Buffalo Bills released a total of 34 players with 14 men subsequently signing practice squad contracts to remain in Orchard Park. What about the others?
Ralph Ventre|
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (1) is unable to make a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium.
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (1) is unable to make a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The Buffalo Bills cut 34 players in order to comply with the NFL-mandated 53-man regular season season roster limit.

Additionally, the Bills, who were at 91 players prior to the cutdown deadline, placed three men on reserve lists — rookie Zane Durant (Injured Reserve), Tyrell Shavers (Reserve/PUP), Phidarian Mathis (Reserve/Suspended) — and traded away center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Buffalo has subsequently added 14 of the 34 cuts to their 17-member practice squad.

Of the 27 players who were required to pass through waivers, only seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride was claimed by the Cleveland Browns. Fourteen of those players remain without a team. Fullback Ben VanSumeren has joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Toriano Pride
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride (32) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the seven vested veterans cut by the Bills, only three remain without a team. Two of the veteran free agents are punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Here are the current statuses of all 34 cuts heading into Week 1.

Bills' Cuts (claimed)

CB Toriano Pride (R) — Browns
Claimed onto active roster

Bills' Cuts (cleared waivers)

G Nick Broeker — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with the team

ILB Jimmy Ciarlo — Free Agent
Available

DL Travis Clayton — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row

DB Te'Cory Couch — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

OLB Cade Denhoff (R) — Free Agent
Available

CB Jordan Dunbar (R) — Free Agent
Available

OL Bruno Fina (R) — Free Agent
Available

ILB Therion Gaines (R) — Free Agent
Available

RB Frank Gore Jr. — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row

Frank Gore Jr.
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Stephen Gosnell — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

C Sincere Haynesworth — Free Agent
Available

ILB Keonta Jenkins — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

OLB Andre Jones — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

DB Anthony Kendall — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad

DL Zion Logue — Free Agent
Available

T Chase Lundt — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for his second pro season

Chase Lundt
Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ja'mori Maclin (R) — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad

CB DJ Miller — Free Agent
Available

S Wande Owens — Free Agent
Available

LB Otis Reese — Free Agent
Available

WR Quentin Skinner — Free Agent
Available

WR Max Tomczak (R) — Free Agent
Available

FB Ben VanSumeren — Chiefs
Signed to Practice Squad

CB Kani Walker (R) — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad

Kani Walker
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (R) — Free Agent
Available

RB Ian Wheeler — Free Agent
Available


Bills' Cuts (vested veterans)

QB Shane Buechele — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad for fourth year with organization.

WR Mecole Hardman — Free Agent
Available

WR Dante Pettis — Free Agent
Available

WR Trent Sherfield — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with team

Trent Sherfield
Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (81) catches a pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Geno Stone — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad

P Mitch Wishnowsky — Patriots
Signed to Practice Squad

TE Shane Zylstra — Free Agent
Available

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.