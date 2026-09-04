Where All 34 Buffalo Bills' Roster Cuts Have Landed Following NFL Deadline
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills cut 34 players in order to comply with the NFL-mandated 53-man regular season season roster limit.
Additionally, the Bills, who were at 91 players prior to the cutdown deadline, placed three men on reserve lists — rookie Zane Durant (Injured Reserve), Tyrell Shavers (Reserve/PUP), Phidarian Mathis (Reserve/Suspended) — and traded away center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.
Buffalo has subsequently added 14 of the 34 cuts to their 17-member practice squad.
Of the 27 players who were required to pass through waivers, only seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride was claimed by the Cleveland Browns. Fourteen of those players remain without a team. Fullback Ben VanSumeren has joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
Of the seven vested veterans cut by the Bills, only three remain without a team. Two of the veteran free agents are punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad.
Here are the current statuses of all 34 cuts heading into Week 1.
Bills' Cuts (claimed)
CB Toriano Pride (R) — Browns
Claimed onto active roster
Bills' Cuts (cleared waivers)
G Nick Broeker — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with the team
ILB Jimmy Ciarlo — Free Agent
Available
DL Travis Clayton — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row
DB Te'Cory Couch — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row
OLB Cade Denhoff (R) — Free Agent
Available
CB Jordan Dunbar (R) — Free Agent
Available
OL Bruno Fina (R) — Free Agent
Available
ILB Therion Gaines (R) — Free Agent
Available
RB Frank Gore Jr. — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row
WR Stephen Gosnell — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row
C Sincere Haynesworth — Free Agent
Available
ILB Keonta Jenkins — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row
OLB Andre Jones — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row
DB Anthony Kendall — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad
DL Zion Logue — Free Agent
Available
T Chase Lundt — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for his second pro season
WR Ja'mori Maclin (R) — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad
CB DJ Miller — Free Agent
Available
S Wande Owens — Free Agent
Available
LB Otis Reese — Free Agent
Available
WR Quentin Skinner — Free Agent
Available
WR Max Tomczak (R) — Free Agent
Available
FB Ben VanSumeren — Chiefs
Signed to Practice Squad
CB Kani Walker (R) — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad
OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (R) — Free Agent
Available
RB Ian Wheeler — Free Agent
Available
Bills' Cuts (vested veterans)
QB Shane Buechele — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad for fourth year with organization.
WR Mecole Hardman — Free Agent
Available
WR Dante Pettis — Free Agent
Available
WR Trent Sherfield — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with team
S Geno Stone — Bills
Signed to Practice Squad
P Mitch Wishnowsky — Patriots
Signed to Practice Squad
TE Shane Zylstra — Free Agent
Available
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.