Where All 34 Buffalo Bills' Roster Cuts Have Landed Following NFL Deadline

The Buffalo Bills cut 34 players in order to comply with the NFL-mandated 53-man regular season season roster limit.

Additionally, the Bills, who were at 91 players prior to the cutdown deadline, placed three men on reserve lists — rookie Zane Durant (Injured Reserve), Tyrell Shavers (Reserve/PUP), Phidarian Mathis (Reserve/Suspended) — and traded away center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Buffalo has subsequently added 14 of the 34 cuts to their 17-member practice squad.

Of the 27 players who were required to pass through waivers, only seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride was claimed by the Cleveland Browns. Fourteen of those players remain without a team. Fullback Ben VanSumeren has joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride (32) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the seven vested veterans cut by the Bills, only three remain without a team. Two of the veteran free agents are punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Here are the current statuses of all 34 cuts heading into Week 1.

Bills' Cuts (claimed)

CB Toriano Pride (R) — Browns

Claimed onto active roster

Bills' Cuts (cleared waivers)

G Nick Broeker — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with the team

ILB Jimmy Ciarlo — Free Agent

Available

DL Travis Clayton — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row

DB Te'Cory Couch — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

OLB Cade Denhoff (R) — Free Agent

Available

CB Jordan Dunbar (R) — Free Agent

Available

OL Bruno Fina (R) — Free Agent

Available

ILB Therion Gaines (R) — Free Agent

Available

RB Frank Gore Jr. — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for third year in a row

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Stephen Gosnell — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

C Sincere Haynesworth — Free Agent

Available

ILB Keonta Jenkins — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

OLB Andre Jones — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second year in a row

DB Anthony Kendall — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad

DL Zion Logue — Free Agent

Available

T Chase Lundt — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for his second pro season

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ja'mori Maclin (R) — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad

CB DJ Miller — Free Agent

Available

S Wande Owens — Free Agent

Available

LB Otis Reese — Free Agent

Available

WR Quentin Skinner — Free Agent

Available

WR Max Tomczak (R) — Free Agent

Available

FB Ben VanSumeren — Chiefs

Signed to Practice Squad

CB Kani Walker (R) — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (R) — Free Agent

Available

RB Ian Wheeler — Free Agent

Available



Bills' Cuts (vested veterans)

QB Shane Buechele — Bills

Signed to Bills' Practice Squad for fourth year with organization.

WR Mecole Hardman — Free Agent

Available

WR Dante Pettis — Free Agent

Available

WR Trent Sherfield — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad for second stint with team

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (81) catches a pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Geno Stone — Bills

Signed to Practice Squad

P Mitch Wishnowsky — Patriots

Signed to Practice Squad

TE Shane Zylstra — Free Agent

Available

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