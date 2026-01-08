Matt Prater, Sean McDermott answer questions on Bills' kicking situation vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills have invested in an insurance policy for their 41-year-old kicker, but they may not need to ever file a claim.

Plagued by a quad injury over the last few weeks, veteran Matt Prater left the January 4 regular season finale at halftime. With preparations for the Jacksonville Jaguars underway, Prater provided insight on his early exit this past Sunday.

"As the game went on I just kind of felt it tightened up, and I think it was more precautionary, so hopefully I'll be able to go this weekend," said Prater following Wednesday's practice. "I think just as the time went on, warming up before the game with the cold and everything else, it just kind of stiffened up on me."

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills placekicker Matt Prater (15) celebrates the win after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills visit the Jaguars for a 1 p.m. kickoff on January 11 as part of Wild Card Weekend.

Matthew Wright standing by

The Bills signed journey kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad on Tuesday, giving them a battle-tested option in the event that Prater is unable to dress on Sunday.

"He kicked amazing [during practice]," said Prater. "For him to be confident going into it, I want him to make all of his kicks and do the best that he can if I can't."

Wright, who has kicked for eight different NFL teams over the course of his career, spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars. That year, he made 21 of 24 field goals over 14 appearances, including a 3-for-4 clip in a 9-6 win over the Bills.

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15) looks to kick a field goal in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Practice plan for Prater

Prater was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough in Orchard Park, but the absence was planned.

"I feel great. Just doing the rehab and should be kicking tomorrow and go from there," said Prater.

The Bills will have the grizzled veteran test the quad in practice on Thursday, hoping it responds positively.

"We can take a look tomorrow and just see where he's at. And then hopefully, all is well," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "And he gets a chance to then kind of get back to some rest after that as we head into game time."

Prater expressed confidence that the plan will result in him being available for what would be his 10th career playoff appearance.

"I'm going to do everything I can to get back and play, but we'll see what happens," said Prater. "As long as we get some quality work in during the week just to feel confident going into Sunday, we should be fine."

