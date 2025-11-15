Bills make important special teams change, tab former All-Pro for featured role
Brandon Codrington is out. Mecole Hardman is in.
The Buffalo Bills made a notable roster move on the eve of their November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Releasing their primary return specialist to create a roster spot, the Bills replaced Codrington by signing Hardman off the practice squad on Saturday.
It's presumed that Hardman, who only joined the Bills earlier this week, will immediately handle all kick and punt return duties. Hardman, a 2019 second-round draft pick, also has the ability to line up on offense in multiple capacities.
"You look at position flexibility. He brings some of that. The speed element is real, having gone against him," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "He hasn't played in a little bit of time here. We gotta take it one day at a time albeit, but I'm really interested in seeing how he's gonna help us."
While making the one-dimensional Codrington a healthy scratch for five of nine games this season, the Bills have struggled to attain adequate field position. Buffalo owns the second-worst average drive start (28.5) in the NFL. The Bills also rank next-to-last amongst teams in punt return average (5.8).
For the Chiefs in 2024, Hardman accounted for 10.2 yards per punt return and 26.4 yards per kick return. As a rookie in 2019, he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
The 27-year-old Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, has 1,892 career return yards to his credit.
After trading for Codrington on cutdown day in 2024, the Bills deployed the rookie for all 17 regular season games before moving away from him during the playoffs. He posted an 11.6 punt return average and accounted for 27.8 yards per kick return.
Electing to not use a gameday roster spot for Codrington more often than not this fall, the Bills required wide receiver Khalil Shakir to serve double duty as a punt returner while trying running back Ray Davis as a kick returner alongside wide receiver Curtis Samuel.
In the end, a lack of position flexibility likely cost Codrington his roster spot.
