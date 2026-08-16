Every Surprise Standout From Bills' Preseason Opener vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Bills opened up the new era of Highmark Stadium in style. So, who were the surprise contributors to the win?

There is a list of players whom we can tip our caps to for the Bills' 29-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

Of course, D.J. Moore's showing was strong, but that's what you expect from your new WR1.

Same for Deone Walker. Again, though, that's what you expect from a starting nose after showing lots of promise as a rookie.

So, here's a few names that shined in what was Buffalo's first of two home preseason games in 2026.

QB Kyle Allen

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (11) warms up prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Known more as a Josh Allen confidant than a top-flight backup QB, the other Allen was strong in his preseason debut. He completed 14 of 16 passes against one of his former teams, totaling 108 yards through the air.

While he only led one scoring drive in three chances, one drive cannot be held against him, as Tyler Bass missed a 45-yard attempt.

Shaking off offensive line issues on his three drives, Allen looked like a more-than-capable backup QB against Carolina.

WR/PR Mecole Hardman

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (1) runs a pass route during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still one of the fastest players in the league, Hardman almost took a play to the house, getting tripped up by offensive lineman Jude Bowry on a jet sweep where he scampered 27 yards.

Hardman also had a solid punt return netting 12 yards.

We should not necessarily be surprised by the three-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro's exploits. But the play indicates that Hardman is a worthy veteran to keep on the roster, especially if he contributes on special teams.

DB Toriano Pride Jr.

Bills Toriano Pride Jr. and Quentin Skinner sign autographs after practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reports have indicated that Pride has had a solid offseason. But seeing him in action was a different story.

Pride was the Bills' leading tackler Saturday, posting six tackles, all solo stops.

There's still a long way to go until the 53-man roster is finalized, but more showings like this will put Pride in the mix to make the regular season roster.

DL Mike Danna

Buffalo Bills linebacker Mike Danna cuts around a blocking sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Danna, another former Chief now in Buffalo, posted two sacks on the same drive against the Panthers.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is making it tough on President of Football operations Brandon Beane. Because if Danna keeps this type of play going, who becomes expendable at defensive end?

But that is a good problem to have for Beane and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Because you can never have too many capable defensive linemen.

WR Stephen Gosnell

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (89) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gosnell proved well in his first action of 2026. He hauled in three receptions for 44 yards, only topped by Moore's 61 yards on the team.

The North Carolina and Virginia Tech product also caught all three of the targets that went his way.

Gosnell may have an uphill battle of making the Bills' roster with a bevy of targets in the fray. But he may have soldified himself as a practice squad player, or even a target for other teams across the NFL.

RB Ian Wheeler

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ian Wheeler (27) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you've followed Wheeler's career, it's hard not to root for the Howard alumnus. Bouncing back from a torn ACL and making his way back into the league after playing in the UFL in the spring, Wheeler had a strong showing against Carolina.

Wheeler finished the day as Buffalo's leading rusher, totaling 41 yards, scoring a touchdown and averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The Bills' backfield is littered with names, from James Cook to Ray Davis. But Wheeler's efforts Saturday had to catch the eyes of the Buffalo brass.

Ian Wheeler scampers into the end zone 🦬



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UEETWBwWuT — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

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