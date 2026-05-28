Ranking the Bills Four Most Important Position Battles To Watch At OTAs

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of voluntary OTAs, with the final sessions taking place on June 4. They will have a short break after that, then will meet again for mandatory minicamp, a three-day session from June 9-11.

While we don't know the exact date yet, they will reconvene at the end of July for training camp which is when camp battles truly heat up. For key positions, however, the fight for positioning has already begun. That said, here's a look at the four most important position battles taking place in Buffalo this year.

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After trading for D.J. Moore this offseason, the top two receiver positions are set with Moore and Khalil Shakir firmly in place. From there, things are wide open.

Head coach Joe Brady has hyped up Keon Coleman, and while the entire organization would love to see him grab a spot, he has yet to prove he can be trusted to deliver consistently. There's also Joshua Palmer, who battled injuries throughout his first year in Buffalo and is apparently already dealing with an issue during OTAs, something that Bills On SI writer Khari Demos says should be concerning.

Those two will go against one another, but we shouldn't sleep on rookie Skyler Bell. While it's rare to see a fourth-round pick take off at wide receiver, he finds himself in the perfect situation to carve out a role early, and OTAs are where he can begin to make a case for himself.

Left guard: Austin Corbett vs. Alec Anderson

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With David Edwards gone, Buffalo needs a new starting left guard and there are two names to watch. Alec Anderson was given the chance to start at the position in Week 18 and was re-signed to a one-year deal with the understanding that he could earn the job full-time. He impressed in a limited role in 2025, earning a 72.7 overall from PFF and a surprising 82.5 in run blocking. His pass blocking score was low, but he allowed just three pressures in 70 pass snaps.

It won't be easy for him to win the job, however, since the Bills signed Austin Corbett to a one-year deal. A former Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams, Corbett has 78 starts in 94 career games. He's excelled at guard and center, even securing a three-year, $26.25 million deal in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers.

His issue has never been talent, but Corbett has had a problem staying on the field. He played in just four games in 2023, and five in 2024. He was able to suit up for 13 games in 2025 and was the 29th highest ranked guard according to PFF, with a 67.8 overall. He's capable in both pass protection and run blocking and if he can stay healthy, Corbett is likely to win the job.

Cornerback: Maxwell Hairston vs. Davison Igbinosun

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston is expected to start opposite Christian Benford, and I recently wrote about how comfortable he is in Jim Leonhard's defense. Our own Alex Brasky, however, pointed out that Hairston will have to fight to keep the job thanks to the presence of rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Buffalo understood they needed more depth at the cornerback position, especially with injuries leaving them thin throughout the year. Hairston is one of the players who struggled to stay healthy, which could open the door for Igbinosun.

Linebacker: Dorian Williams vs. Kaleb Elarms-Orr

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dorian Williams has a chance to shine under a new defensive coordinator, and he's expected to have a much larger role in 2026. It won't be easy for him to keep his job, however, with the way rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr is already turning heads.

The TCU product recently earned praise from Leonhard for his instincts and understanding of the defense. There's still a long way to go, but Elarms-Orr looks ready to make a name for himself, which could lead to him stealing snaps from Williams.