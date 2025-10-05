4 Sunday Night Football player props for Josh Allen fans and Bills' backers
The Buffalo Bills' strength appears to be a weakness for the New England Patriots.
While the Bills are averaging 7.82 yards per pass, fourth highest in the NFL, the Patriots' defense ranks 29th overall against opposing passers.
The Bills (4-0) and Patriots (2-2) will meet on October 5 for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.
Although they can effectively move it through the air, the Bills haven't attempted more than 28 throws in any of their past three games. It's led to pedestrian stat totals for quarterback Josh Allen, but it's resulted in four straight victories as Buffalo's run game has been dominant.
While New England ranks second overall in run defense, limiting opponents to 3.3 yards per carry, the Bills may have a better chance to exploit the Patriots using Allen's arm.
With a pass-heavy gameplan looking appetizing, here are four Bills' players props that I'm looking to cash although I haven't exactly been hot to start the season.
Odds are subject to change and were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Khalil Shakir
50+ receiving yards (+116)
Shakir recorded 45+ yards in three of the season's first four games. In Week 4, he took a WR screen 43 yards to the house.
The sure-handed Shakir is arguably Allen's favorite target, and the Bills aren't afraid to call his number especially in the short passing game. Shakir's yards-after-catch ability means any reception can turn into a big gainer.
Josh Allen
230+ pass yards (+100)
Although he averaged 9.5 yards per pass, Allen threw only 22 times last week. As a result, he finished with 209 pass yards, coming up shy of the 230+ that I predicted.
The Patriots have struggled against the pass this season, allowing 7.73 yards per attempt (fourth worst in NFL), and Allen should be able to take advantage. Although the game script was unique, he threw for 395 yards the last time he was on Sunday Night Football.
Keon Coleman
50+ receiving yards (+138)
I'll take the plus money for Coleman hitting his weekly average against the Patriots. He currently leads the Bills with 203 receiving yards through four games.
Although he's an earning only 3.7 targets per game over the past three weeks, Coleman's big play ability means the 50-yard mark is always within reach.
Dalton Kincaid
Anytime touchdown (+250)
Kincaid is proving to be a mismatch for opposing defenses, especially on their side of the field. The 6-foot-4 tight end has touchdown receptions in three of their past Bills' first four games.
Having emerged as a viable blocker, too, Kincaid will get plenty of snaps on a weekly basis. It looks like he's finally proving to be the weapon Buffalo thought it was getting when they drafted him at No. 25 overall in 2023.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
