Bills Still Have One Lingering Weakness Entering 2026

Change has been a constant for the Buffalo Bills during this offseason. They fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach. With Brady taking over, Buffalo also went in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, with former Denver Broncos pass game coordinator and defensive back coach Jim Leonhard taking over as the defensive coordinator.

They didn't completely overhaul the defensive roster, but they did make some changes to fit Leonhard's style of coaching. That included adding multiple defensive backs in free agency such as cornerback Dee Alford and safeties Geno Stone and CJ Gardner-Johnson. They also signed pass rusher Bradley Chubb, giving them an experienced edge rusher.

During the NFL draft, they focused on the same positions by taking outside linebacker T.J. Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round. What they didn't do is add much help at inside linebacker. Outside of fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr, the Bills made no meaningful additions and didn't retain Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson.

Inside linebacker could be concern for Bills in 2026

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard celebrates recovering a New England Patriots fumble. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why ESPN's Mike Clay believes linebacker is the biggest weakness on Buffalo's roster. Clay says they might need to lean on more three-safety sets to counter the lack of depth around Terrel Bernard, who has durability concerns to worry about as well.

"Terrel Bernard remains the team's top LB, but he has battled injuries (nine total games missed) and ineffectiveness in each of the past two seasons. Running mate Dorian Williams has generally been a situational player but might need to play an expanded role this season. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr are his primary competitors. Buffalo might lean a bit more on three-safety looks in the post-Sean McDermott era due to its LB situation," Clay wrote.

Leonhard does seem intent on utilizing more safeties, which is why they added multiple starting-caliber players in free agency. Even so, it was surprising to see the lack of urgency to add depth at such a critical position.

Bills banking on mid-round rookie for depth

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Buffalo electing not to make many additions at linebacker this offseason, that means they're going to be putting a lot on the shoulders of rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The good news is that the fourth-round pick out of TCU has already earned the praise of Jim Leonhard.

Known for his aggressive style of play during his tenure with the Horned Frogs, Elarms-Orr hasn't been able to put that physicality on display since Buffalo has yet to have any padded practices. Still, his ability to pick up the defensive playbook quickly, and be in the right place at the right time is what put him on Leonhard's radar.

Whether he can live up to the hype could be what makes or breaks this unit for the Bills in 2026.