Which Buffalo Bills' Roster Cuts Made Week 1 News Around NFL

The Buffalo Bills released 34 players at the NFL roster deadline, but the end of summer did not necessarily mean the end of the road for a number of the cuts.

Fourteen of the cut players landed on the team's practice squad, but only 13 remain as the Bills released offensive guard Nick Broeker on Monday to make room for former New England Patriots' fullback Brock Lampe.

With linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo joining the Tennessee Titans' practice squad on Tuesday, six of those 34 Bills' cuts have landed with other teams. Veteran wide receiver Dante Pettis could soon become a seventh. He had an official workout with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (35) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are six Bills' cuts who had roles with NFL teams as the regular season kicked off in Week 1.

RB Frank Gore Jr. (Bills)

The Bills elevated their RB4 from the practice squad with Ty Johnson unavailable for the September 13 season opener. Gore out-snapped second-string running back Ray Davis on offense by an 11-5 margin. He had one three-yard carry, and he also logged four special teams reps.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Zion logue (Browns)

The Browns signed the defensive lineman to their practice squad on September 7. Logue, who spent much of the past two seasons on the Bills' practice squad, was not elevated for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Zion Logue (93) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Toriano Pride (Browns)

The Browns successfully claimed the Bills' seventh-round rookie cornerback off waivers after he made an impression during an August 20 joint practice. Pride, who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, was a gameday inactive for Cleveland in Week 1.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride (32) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FB Ben VanSumeren (Chiefs)

The Chiefs added one of the Bills' final cuts to their practice squad, and subsequently called him up for the Monday Night Football opener against the Denver Broncos. VanSumeren, who lost his spot with the Bills when they decided against keeping a fullback, played three offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the Chiefs' 31-10 win.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ben Vansumeren (45) makes a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P Mitch Wishnowsky (Patriots)

Needing a punter after placing Bryce Baringer on Injured Reserve, New England added Wishnowsky to its practice squad with the intent to elevate him in Week 1. Wishnowsky, who lost his job to Bills' seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman, punted four times for 177 yards in the Patriots' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He placed three of his four kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) punts the ball in the second quarter preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Shane Zylstra (Patriots)

The Patriots signed the vested veteran to their practice squad on September 2. After not using him in Week 1, they released Zylstra on Tuesday to free up a spot for safety Elliott Davison.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Shane Zylstra (48) catches a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —