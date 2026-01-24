New Bills 7-Round Mock Draft Lands Big-Play Safety, Weapon for Josh Allen

Another season ended in disappointment for the Buffalo Bills, who are ready for big changes this offseason. With Sean McDermott out, those changes will start with a new coach, but the Bills also must add more talent on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, their biggest hole is at wide receiver. Buffalo has a solid slot receiver in Khalil Shakir, but Josh Allen needs more help, especially on the boundary.

Defensively, they need more depth in the secondary, with safety standing out as their primary concern. That's why Pro Football Sports Network's T.J. Randall goes with a safety in Round 1 and a wideout in Round 2 of his recent NFL mock draft.

Pick No. 26: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Randall says the Bills are out on Keon Coleman and will go with a wide receiver here, if one of the top options is available. That's not the case with Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion already gone. As a fallback, he goes with Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

"Therefore, a few things. Either Boston or Concepcion being on the board at this point is the presumed selection. Obviously, that is not the case in this iteration. Hence, a defensive choice at any of the three levels is (perhaps a trade back for Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt or Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell?)," Randall wrote.

"I am pretty fond of the 6-foot-3, 209-pound McNeil-Warren and his penchant for big plays that stem from his prominence as a proper post safety."

Pick No. 60: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After passing on a receiver in Round 1, Buffalo lands a playmaker in the second round with Germie Bernard. During his final season with Alabama, Bernard had 64 receptions for 862 yards with seven touchdowns.

"We get a new weapon for Josh Allen. While it would serve them well to select a larger-bodied option, the board hasn’t promoted such a move at this time," Randall wrote.

"No worries. Bernard isn’t little by any means (6-foot, 205 pounds), even if his measurements rival those of others in the room who made the most impact. He’s a terrific option here."

Buffalo would still need another boundary receiver in free agency, but they should be looking for that anyway to avoid reaching in the draft. If they find a decent starter and put them on the same field as Bernard and Shakir, it would be a huge win for Allen.

