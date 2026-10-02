Bills Linked to Buccaneers' DT Vita Vea in Potential Change of Scenery Speculation

There was a blockbuster trade this week with the Pittsburgh Steelers sending Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. The star cornerback seems thrilled to have a change of scenery, which is often a blessing for a player stuck in a situation that's less than ideal.

His newfound home, as well as the idea of a change of scenery, got the wheels turning for Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. He identified eight players who could use a new home, and one of the biggest names on his list was linked to the Buffalo Bills.

According to Knox, the Bills could be a logical landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle. Of course, Knox admits that a new contract signed this offseason would make moving him tricky, but there's still a chance he could be moved during the offseason.

"While the 2018 No. 12 overall pick is under contract through 2027, there's no guarantee he'll play out his contract in Tampa. The Bucs could save $11 million in cap space by trading him in the spring or $24 million by trading him after June 1. That could be a real possibility if the team continues to flounder and looks to rebuild in the offseason," Knox wrote.

"With the Buccaneers' season trending in the wrong direction, Vea could welcome an opportunity to join a playoff contender. He will turn 32 in February, but he remains a top-tier interior defender who could help a team pursuing a Super Bowl."

Buffalo Bills could use nose tackle like Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vea would be a huge addition for the Bills, who have had a rather active defensive front to start the season. Greg Rousseau has been getting plenty of attention as an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but when discussing his performance, Rousseau was quick to give the credit to players such as Deone Walker and Ed Oliver.

It's true that Walker and Oliver have been disruptive, especially against the pass, but the Bills could use a run-stuffer at nose tackle.

They were linked to Vea earlier in the offseason when he requested a trade, but those rumors died quickly as Vea agreed to a new deal. Buffalo wound up signing Greg Gaines, who has five tackles in three games, but Vea would be a far more impactful player. The 347-pounder is not only a run-stuffer, but he's a magnet for offensive linemen and would chew up blockers while allowing the rest of the front seven to enjoy favorable matchups.

The question would be whether general manager Brandon Beane would be willing to pull the trigger on such a move. Based on recent history, it feels unlikely that he would be.

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