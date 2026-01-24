Crisis averted.

The Buffalo Bills were set to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel this weekend, but the offensive guru reportedly pulled out of the scheduled meeting.

And in doing so, the Bills avoided what could have been an utter disaster.

RELATED: Former divisional rival spurns Bills in head coaching search

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks onto the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Not the man for Buffalo

McDaniel has long been considered an offensive genius, guiding a Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins team to the playoffs during his tenure in Miami and leading the team to some historic offensive output, including a 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos during the 2023 season.

But one thing the Dolphins never possessed under McDaniel was the toughness needed to win in the cold weather, specifically in Buffalo. During his time with the organization, Miami finished 1-4 in games that took place at the Bills' home stadium in November through January, including playoffs. After a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the Dolphins’ losing streak in games played at temperatures under 40 degrees extended to 14 straight games.

MORE: Legendary former Bills coach makes strong play for team's head coaching job

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now has withdrawn from the head coach searches in both Buffalo and Cleveland. https://t.co/IToVtklOtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

Questionable leadership

Additionally, there was always a question regarding McDaniel’s leadership during his tenure with the Dolphins. He appeared to run his operation much like a country club, which is a far cry from how former Bills head coach Sean McDermott ran things. And with Buffalo being one of the most successful organizations in football over seven straight postseason appearances, a complete shift in philosophy from the incoming head coach is not what the team needs at this point.

Instead, the Bills need someone who will push quarterback Josh Allen to his highest level, which is something I believehe has yet to reach. As President of Football Operations/General Manager Brandon Beane put it during his end-of-season press conference, this is a CEO job, not one for a schemer/play caller. Which is precisely what McDaniel is.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —