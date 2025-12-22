Four Week 16 observations as James Cook-led Bills escape Cleveland

It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough. The Buffalo Bills rode James Cook and the run game to a 23–20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. The Bills improved to 11-4 and kept the pressure on the division-leading Patriots in the AFC East. The Bills' offense wasn’t able to put the Browns away, but style points don’t matter in the NFL.

Blowing out the Browns in their backyard should never have been the expectation. The Browns have a top defense and the best edge rusher in the league. The score says close, but the trenches explain why the Bills survived. The Bills leaned into their run-game identity, won key moments in the trenches, and got enough late stops to leave Cleveland with a Week 16 win.

James Cook carries Bills’ offense

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cook ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He added 17 yards on his lone reception. In a game where Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t put on the cape. Cook was once again outstanding.

Cook’s performance moved him ahead of the Indianapolis Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor for the league rushing lead, at least for now, with the Colts still set to play their Week 16 game.

Cook becomes only the second running back in Bills' history to surpass 1,500 yards in a season, joining O.J. Simpson. He needs only 180 all-purpose yards to hit 2,000 on the year, a feat accomplished by only three other running backs, Simpson, Thurman Thomas, and Fred Jackson.

Greg Rousseau shows up

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau is often a point of debate among Bills' fans. The issue is his lack of sack production. He’s a solid run defender, but having signed a contract extension this past summer, fans, rightfully so, expect more in terms of getting after the opposing quarterback. That wasn’t a problem against the Browns, recording 2.5 sacks.

Rousseau was credited with half a sack on the Browns' final drive and was responsible for pressuring Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders into an intentional grounding penalty.

Rousseau now has 6.5 sacks on the season. His career high is eight, and with two games remaining, he’s got a real shot to set a new personal best.

Josh Allen 'gravy'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

During the first half, Allen was scrambling and appeared to injure his foot, and was taken in at halftime for X-rays, which were negative. When asked about the injury, Allen said, “We’re gravy baby.” So, while the fan base held their collective breath, Allen returned and didn’t seem to have any issues.

Allen's stat line was very pedestrian, completing only 12 passes for 130 yards, adding 17 on the ground, and no touchdowns. It’s a good sign when the Bills win without Allen putting up monster numbers. That will be a big advantage when the postseason starts.

Dion Dawkins vs. Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) continues to rush the passer after his helmet was ripped off by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins missed a couple of days of practice this week due to coming down with the flu. Dawkins said he had lost 14 pounds because of the illness and was still having a hard time keeping food down on game day.

It didn’t matter. Against the Browns’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, Dawkins got the better of the matchup. Dawkins faced Garrett 18 times, allowing just one pressure and half a sack.

I’m not sure the half sack should have been credited to Garrett either. The play came on Allen’s scramble that resulted in a 21-yard loss, essentially tripping himself while scrambling, and Garrett didn’t appear to touch Allen at all. Regardless, Dawkins and the Bills did not allow Garrett to wreck the game, and that’s a win.

Buffalo hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. A playoff clinch could come as soon as Monday night, depending on the Colts’ result against the 49ers.

