Buffalo Bills heavy favorites over New Orleans Saints in Week 4

The Bills were 11.5-point favorites in Week 3, per FanDuel, and are once again expected to run away with a victory in Week 4.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
After entering their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as massive 11.5-point favorites, the Buffalo Bills (3-0) will also enter their Week 4 contest favored by a wide margin.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are 16.5-point favorites to roll past the hapless New Orleans Saints (0-3) this coming Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

If the point spread of 16.5 holds, it will be the largest spread by which the Bills have been favored since Week 4 of the 2021 campaign, when they entered a matchup with the Houston Texans as 17.5-point favorites, per SportsOddsHistory.com. Buffalo was also favored by 16.5 points during a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets that season. The Bills covered in both of those games.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Fans cheer in the fourth quarter between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New Orleans was embarrassed during a 44-13 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, falling behind 38-6 at halftime before moving to 0-3 on the year. During the loss, New Orleans allowed the Seahawks to score points on their first seven possessions of the game, amid which they also added a special teams touchdown that came on a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown from Tory Horton.

The Saints have allowed 30 points per game through the first three weeks of the season, while the Bills have averaged 34 points per game.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans react during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When you look past the game against the Saints, things don’t get much more difficult for Buffalo over the next several weeks. Following the matchup with New Orleans, the Bills will take on the New England Patriots (1-2) in Week 5, the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) in Week 6 and the Carolina Panthers (1-2) in Week 8. The Bills have their bye week in Week 7.

There is more than a realistic possibility that Buffalo will remain unbeaten entering a significant conference meeting with the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

