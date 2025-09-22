Buffalo Bills heavy favorites over New Orleans Saints in Week 4
After entering their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as massive 11.5-point favorites, the Buffalo Bills (3-0) will also enter their Week 4 contest favored by a wide margin.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are 16.5-point favorites to roll past the hapless New Orleans Saints (0-3) this coming Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
If the point spread of 16.5 holds, it will be the largest spread by which the Bills have been favored since Week 4 of the 2021 campaign, when they entered a matchup with the Houston Texans as 17.5-point favorites, per SportsOddsHistory.com. Buffalo was also favored by 16.5 points during a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets that season. The Bills covered in both of those games.
New Orleans was embarrassed during a 44-13 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, falling behind 38-6 at halftime before moving to 0-3 on the year. During the loss, New Orleans allowed the Seahawks to score points on their first seven possessions of the game, amid which they also added a special teams touchdown that came on a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown from Tory Horton.
The Saints have allowed 30 points per game through the first three weeks of the season, while the Bills have averaged 34 points per game.
When you look past the game against the Saints, things don’t get much more difficult for Buffalo over the next several weeks. Following the matchup with New Orleans, the Bills will take on the New England Patriots (1-2) in Week 5, the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) in Week 6 and the Carolina Panthers (1-2) in Week 8. The Bills have their bye week in Week 7.
There is more than a realistic possibility that Buffalo will remain unbeaten entering a significant conference meeting with the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
