Dalton Kincaid’s breakout fueling Bills offense, named among NFL’s biggest surprises

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid has been a pleasant surprise through the first 3 weeks of the 2025 season.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaidruns with the ball as New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood runs towards him.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaidruns with the ball as New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood runs towards him. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was no secret that the Buffalo Bills expected to have a receiving committee this season.

While they hoped someone such as Keon Coleman could develop into a legit WR1, they felt confident in their depth. They also understood that Josh Allen would have no issues distributing the ball to everyone.

What wasn’t as expected is the quick rise of tight end Dalton Kincaid. Through three games, Kincaid has 13 receptions for 151 yards with two touchdowns. For reference, he had two touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed Kincaid among the biggest surprises of the NFL season.

”It's not as though we shouldn't have expected the 2023 first-round pick to continue to trend upward in his third season, but few likely imagined he'd have more targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns than Khalil Shakir as we approach the end of September,” Gagnon wrote.

Kincaid’s ascension has fueled the Bills’ hot start. They enter Week 4 as the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. While the third-year tight end isn’t posting WR1 numbers, his development has given their offense an intermediate weapon that allows them to attack all three levels.

As long as he continues at this pace, their offense will remain among the best in the league.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.