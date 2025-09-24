Dalton Kincaid’s breakout fueling Bills offense, named among NFL’s biggest surprises
It was no secret that the Buffalo Bills expected to have a receiving committee this season.
While they hoped someone such as Keon Coleman could develop into a legit WR1, they felt confident in their depth. They also understood that Josh Allen would have no issues distributing the ball to everyone.
What wasn’t as expected is the quick rise of tight end Dalton Kincaid. Through three games, Kincaid has 13 receptions for 151 yards with two touchdowns. For reference, he had two touchdowns in 13 games last season.
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed Kincaid among the biggest surprises of the NFL season.
”It's not as though we shouldn't have expected the 2023 first-round pick to continue to trend upward in his third season, but few likely imagined he'd have more targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns than Khalil Shakir as we approach the end of September,” Gagnon wrote.
Kincaid’s ascension has fueled the Bills’ hot start. They enter Week 4 as the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. While the third-year tight end isn’t posting WR1 numbers, his development has given their offense an intermediate weapon that allows them to attack all three levels.
As long as he continues at this pace, their offense will remain among the best in the league.
