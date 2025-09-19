Bills Central

Bills' defensive coordinator takes responsibility for terrible third-down struggles

The Bills allowed the Dolphins to convert 10 of 15 third downs on Thursday

Owen Klein

Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich
Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After holding the New York Jets to 0-for-11 on third down on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills allowed the Miami Dolphins to convert 10 of 15 third downs in Thursday's game, including eight of 10 at one point. It was a big reason why the Dolphins were able to keep the game close.

Such struggles left defensive coordinator Bobby Babich facing a multitude of questions about their struggles with such situations, and he took accountability for not being able to get his unit off the field.

"It starts with me. I've got to put us in the right position," said Babich during his Friday afternoon press conference. "We know what the weaknesses are of every call that we're in and if they attack one of the weaknesses, it's my job to put us in a different call."

Christian Benford
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs for first down

Jaylen Waddle was a critical target for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in those situations, with three of his five receptions converting either third or fourth downs. However, one play with Tyreek Hill, the All-Pro receiver opposite Waddle, drew his attention.

"On third-and-10, we have what we call 'vice tackle' happening," said Babich on a key play during the Dolphins' two-minute drill in the first half. "He [Hill] attacks the inside piece of that vice tackle and it comes down to some fundamental things."

Tyreek Hill and Terrel Bernard
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs against Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8)

Babich also commented on the coverage and the pass rush working together on a night in which Tagovailoa wasn't sacked, despite going down eight times in the first two weeks.

"It's a matter of the timing of that the offense is using in a particular situation," said Babich. "Pressures have got to affect the pocket, and then we've got to have the coverage that corresponds with that based off what they want to do in that window."

Buffalo capitalized on a pair of Miami mistakes to eke out a 3-0 start and take their ninth straight home game against their rivals, but the concerns still linger with an injury-riddled defense.

Dorian Williams
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42).

Owen Klein
